The contemporary men’s market fall 2023

Although women’s fashion continues to dominate the calendar, a few male-only or gender-neutral brands also brought their fall collections to New York for the biannual event. Here are some of the highlights.

Cobalt blue was a key color for Teddy Vonranson for fall.

Teddy Vonranson

Teddy Vonranson, the menswear designer who spent 15 years at Ralph Lauren and was also the creative director of the Frye Group, is making his mark with his own label. Called Teddy Vonranson, the line of updated American classics mixes an East Coast and West Coast sensibility that reflects the background of the Canadian-turned-New Yorker who studied fashion in Los Angeles.

His fall collection reflects a retirement he took to Maine, where he soaked up the rugged coastline, scenic harbors, soaring mountains and evergreen forests. He used it as the backdrop for a range that offered basics such as plaids and tartans in a matching shirt and bomber in Black Stewart as well as leather and suede chore coats, fringed jackets and blazers.

Traditional clan tartans sounded cool to me, he said. It’s the tightest collection we’ve ever produced, but I think it has strong editing and point of view.

Its classic preppy mixed with the street, added Peter Gryson, who recently joined the team as CEO to manage the business side of the brand which sells at Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Ron Herman and others. It’s artisanal, sexy, playful, youthful and quintessentially American.

Von Ransons’ signature color for the season is cobalt blue, which he used in a melton pea coat as well as a single-breasted suit. The Maine reference also showed up in cable knit cashmere fisherman sweaters with hints of cobalt and charcoal.

And in a nod to genderless fashion, von Ranson came up with a kilt with matching trousers and popover in a polyester twill and traditional plaid pattern.

With this collection and the addition of a brand operator in Gryson, who has said he is targeting the Asian market as a key growth opportunity, von Ranson is a name that is sure to gain more recognition in the future. coming.

Kuon Men Fall 2023

On his first trip back to New York since the pandemic began, Tokyo-based designer Shinichiro Ishibashi brought a taste of the snow the city has been lacking all winter.

His fall collection was inspired by his time spent skiing and playing in the snow as a child. Growing up, I was inspired by the characteristics of what snow can bring, he says. As trite as it sounds, I was mesmerized by the snowflakes falling on my ski gloves and melting away, and amused by the drawing on the frost-covered windows.

These references were evident in the snowflake pattern embroidery he used on jackets and sweatpants as well as the herringbone pattern knitwear, all inspired by the skiwear he wore in those early years. Silent, snowy nights inspired abstract stripes on shirts created with Arimatsu Shibori, an ancient Japanese tie-dyeing technique, and the country’s history of selvedge denim was evident in a new trucker jacket and denim jeans. five pockets that used dyes that will fade over time. Other key looks include a garment-dyed corduroy blazer with a lining that intentionally protrudes from the bottom, as well as reversible varsity jackets, a plaid shirt with pleat detailing and a wool overcoat with a styled back. trench.

Bugatchi, fall 2023

Bugatchi

Creative Director Anthony Keegan delivered an extensive fall collection that hit all the season’s high marks and proved its ability to reach beyond its roots as a shirt brand.

That being said, shirts continue to be the backbone of the business and Keegan explored winter florals as a key message this time around offering a variety of designs in seasonless fabrics, many of which were durable.

Beyond the shirts, he reinterprets James Dean in a modern way through a black leather biker jacket also available in cabernet that he associates with revisited sweaters. In addition to the moto jacket, Keegan brought a variety of other suede and leather pieces to the fall collection. Because of all the puffers, it was quiet for a while, he said.

Other unpadded options included embroidered sweaters, knit jackets, some quilted, others with double-sided interiors, and sleeveless sweater vests. There was also a three-in-one car coat in a clean silhouette.

With the exception of floral shirts, most of the palette was tonal, and the majority of styles were lightweight and comfort-focused.

Le Pré, fall 2023

Hare

The third collection since its launch in 2021, the contemporary men’s line Le Pré is continuing its strategy of collaborating with several designers for its autumn collection. Led by designer Samuel Choi, a former designer at Ralph Lauren and R13, collaborated with Russian multimedia artist Anton Reva and American collage artist Ian Woods for a street wear collection that draws inspiration from music, film, sports and other sources.

The fall collection includes a range of multi-media designs, such as a dress shirt with layered film images that Reva experimented with in Photoshop and then physically manipulated. There are also sports jerseys with small hand-drawn illustrations, woven tracksuits made from digitally produced yarns, and puffy denim jackets.

Nihl, fall 2023

Nothing

Neil Grotzinger continues to take his queer-centric brand, Nihl, into a space of exploration that blends whimsy with nuances of queer self-exploration, constantly redefining the codes of masculinity.

For fall, the Grotzingers range is centered around blending the qualities of raw industrialism with ornate glamour, inspired by the concept of blending the aspects of a cinder block with that of a Faberg egg infusing recycled and repurposed materials , like a bag that uses a velvet rope as its strap, bodysuits made from recycled laundry bags that turned into bulky, satiny bomber jackets shown under jackets and tank tops and corsets in lightweight curtain fabrics with the transparency of chiffon and the plastic sheen of garbage bags and Grotzingers hero pieces that continue to feature in its collections, such as its crystal-beaded tops and asymmetric sheer shirts.

Grotzingers’ aesthetic continues to revolve and celebrate new ways of understanding identity and continues to blend male and female attributes blurring the lines of what gender expression means to each individual.

