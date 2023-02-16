Fashion
The contemporary men’s market fall 2023
Although women’s fashion continues to dominate the calendar, a few male-only or gender-neutral brands also brought their fall collections to New York for the biannual event. Here are some of the highlights.
Teddy Vonranson
No more WWD
Teddy Vonranson, the menswear designer who spent 15 years at Ralph Lauren and was also the creative director of the Frye Group, is making his mark with his own label. Called Teddy Vonranson, the line of updated American classics mixes an East Coast and West Coast sensibility that reflects the background of the Canadian-turned-New Yorker who studied fashion in Los Angeles.
His fall collection reflects a retirement he took to Maine, where he soaked up the rugged coastline, scenic harbors, soaring mountains and evergreen forests. He used it as the backdrop for a range that offered basics such as plaids and tartans in a matching shirt and bomber in Black Stewart as well as leather and suede chore coats, fringed jackets and blazers.
Traditional clan tartans sounded cool to me, he said. It’s the tightest collection we’ve ever produced, but I think it has strong editing and point of view.
Its classic preppy mixed with the street, added Peter Gryson, who recently joined the team as CEO to manage the business side of the brand which sells at Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Ron Herman and others. It’s artisanal, sexy, playful, youthful and quintessentially American.
Von Ransons’ signature color for the season is cobalt blue, which he used in a melton pea coat as well as a single-breasted suit. The Maine reference also showed up in cable knit cashmere fisherman sweaters with hints of cobalt and charcoal.
And in a nod to genderless fashion, von Ranson came up with a kilt with matching trousers and popover in a polyester twill and traditional plaid pattern.
With this collection and the addition of a brand operator in Gryson, who has said he is targeting the Asian market as a key growth opportunity, von Ranson is a name that is sure to gain more recognition in the future. coming.
see
On his first trip back to New York since the pandemic began, Tokyo-based designer Shinichiro Ishibashi brought a taste of the snow the city has been lacking all winter.
His fall collection was inspired by his time spent skiing and playing in the snow as a child. Growing up, I was inspired by the characteristics of what snow can bring, he says. As trite as it sounds, I was mesmerized by the snowflakes falling on my ski gloves and melting away, and amused by the drawing on the frost-covered windows.
These references were evident in the snowflake pattern embroidery he used on jackets and sweatpants as well as the herringbone pattern knitwear, all inspired by the skiwear he wore in those early years. Silent, snowy nights inspired abstract stripes on shirts created with Arimatsu Shibori, an ancient Japanese tie-dyeing technique, and the country’s history of selvedge denim was evident in a new trucker jacket and denim jeans. five pockets that used dyes that will fade over time. Other key looks include a garment-dyed corduroy blazer with a lining that intentionally protrudes from the bottom, as well as reversible varsity jackets, a plaid shirt with pleat detailing and a wool overcoat with a styled back. trench.
Bugatchi
Creative Director Anthony Keegan delivered an extensive fall collection that hit all the season’s high marks and proved its ability to reach beyond its roots as a shirt brand.
That being said, shirts continue to be the backbone of the business and Keegan explored winter florals as a key message this time around offering a variety of designs in seasonless fabrics, many of which were durable.
Beyond the shirts, he reinterprets James Dean in a modern way through a black leather biker jacket also available in cabernet that he associates with revisited sweaters. In addition to the moto jacket, Keegan brought a variety of other suede and leather pieces to the fall collection. Because of all the puffers, it was quiet for a while, he said.
Other unpadded options included embroidered sweaters, knit jackets, some quilted, others with double-sided interiors, and sleeveless sweater vests. There was also a three-in-one car coat in a clean silhouette.
With the exception of floral shirts, most of the palette was tonal, and the majority of styles were lightweight and comfort-focused.
Hare
The third collection since its launch in 2021, the contemporary men’s line Le Pré is continuing its strategy of collaborating with several designers for its autumn collection. Led by designer Samuel Choi, a former designer at Ralph Lauren and R13, collaborated with Russian multimedia artist Anton Reva and American collage artist Ian Woods for a street wear collection that draws inspiration from music, film, sports and other sources.
The fall collection includes a range of multi-media designs, such as a dress shirt with layered film images that Reva experimented with in Photoshop and then physically manipulated. There are also sports jerseys with small hand-drawn illustrations, woven tracksuits made from digitally produced yarns, and puffy denim jackets.
Nothing
Neil Grotzinger continues to take his queer-centric brand, Nihl, into a space of exploration that blends whimsy with nuances of queer self-exploration, constantly redefining the codes of masculinity.
For fall, the Grotzingers range is centered around blending the qualities of raw industrialism with ornate glamour, inspired by the concept of blending the aspects of a cinder block with that of a Faberg egg infusing recycled and repurposed materials , like a bag that uses a velvet rope as its strap, bodysuits made from recycled laundry bags that turned into bulky, satiny bomber jackets shown under jackets and tank tops and corsets in lightweight curtain fabrics with the transparency of chiffon and the plastic sheen of garbage bags and Grotzingers hero pieces that continue to feature in its collections, such as its crystal-beaded tops and asymmetric sheer shirts.
Grotzingers’ aesthetic continues to revolve and celebrate new ways of understanding identity and continues to blend male and female attributes blurring the lines of what gender expression means to each individual.
Best of WWD
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/york-fashion-week-men-fall-222835436.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Strong demand for low generation of UK iron scrap
- Men’s tennis improves to 6-0 ahead of ECAC Indoor Championship
- Scandal of unpreparedness
- China announces Xi Jinping’s visit to Iran, calls for lifting of sanctions
- Earthquake Survivors Still Pulled From Ruins Despite Long Odds |
- PDIP ignores, Jokowi Mania backs Prabowo in 2024 presidential election
- Conway finds next football coach in Lamars Pierce, district approval expected Monday | Football
- Moderna CEO to face Senate hearing on COVID vaccine price (NASDAQ:MRNA)
- Cinema can do what cricket can’t, says Shabana Azmi – newspaper
- The man went on a shooting spree at the Buffalo grocery store
- Brazilian beats Chinese in own game: table tennis
- Joko Widodo expects PSSI 2023 KLB to become impetus for Indonesian football reform: Okezone Bola