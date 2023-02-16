Italian Fashion Doc High-Profile Plank Submarine ‘Milano’





Submarine Entertainment is launching sales at the European Film Market in Berlin on the highly publicized documentary “Milano – The Inside Story of Italian Fashion”, directed by John Maggio (“The Perfect Weapon”). Considered the definitive story of Italy’s fashion explosion in the 1970s and 80s, as told by insiders, the star-studded documentary extensively features Giorgio Armani and delves into his life story, but also reveals unknown details. on Gucci and Versace fashion. Houses. “Milano” also features appearances and commentary from former Gucci creative director Tom Ford, Gianni Versace’s brother Santo Versace, and Hollywood stars such as Sharon Stone, Samuel L. Jackson and Frances McDormand, who have all have close ties with the Italian fashion world. Watch the extract. “Once in a while something happens that’s a bit unexpected, in that I often feel like a movie about one topic, a larger topic, doesn’t always resonate with me,” Josh said. Brown from Submarine. Variety. But “Milano”, “really grabbed me in a way I didn’t expect”, he added. “It was very comprehensive and encompassing: you understood the stories of individual characters within the larger framework.” In addition to the film’s launch from the EFM, Submarine will also hold private screenings in New York and Los Angeles at the same time as the doc’s launch in Berlin. “Milano” is co-written and produced by American journalist Alan Friedman, former Milan correspondent for the Financial Times. The executive producer is Italian director-producer Giuseppe Pedersoli, whose documentary “The Truth About Dolce Vita” premiered in Venice. “We wanted to make a shameless commercial film, but also the first independent film about Italian fashion telling the secrets of Armani and Versace’s early days, talking about their rivalries, telling the story of the death of Armani’s partner during the AIDS crisis, and having told it from the mouths of the protagonists who lived through it,” Friedman said. “It’s the movie that tells you how Giorgio Armani really started his multi-billion dollar empire,” Friedman added. “The film where, for the first time, Santo Versace, Gianni Versace’s brother, reveals what it was like for him and Donatella the day Gianni Versace was murdered in Miami.” Juicy revelations include that Tom Ford, Santo Versace and by Domenico De Sole, the former CEO of Gucci, now CEO of Tom Ford, had plans in 2004 for him and De Sole to buy Versace in partnership with the Versace family. and take over the management of Versace. “And Donatella Versace, at the closing, in the attorney’s office, at the last minute, threatened to kill herself if she wasn’t going to continue as creative director, at which point Tom Ford stood up and left,” Friedman said. The film also has juicy bits inside the Gucci house, including Ford on how Maurizio Gucci used cocaine, was a spendthrift, drove everyone crazy, didn’t know what he was doing. and how he brought the company to the brink of bankruptcy. “Milano” is produced by Friedman’s Beaver Lake Pictures shingle in tandem with prominent Italian outfit Eagle Pictures and Milan-based Enzo Ricci’s 3 Mary’s Entertainment, in association with Maggio’s New York-based production company Ark Media. .

