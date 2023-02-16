Rihanna loves embracing ‘fashion fluidity’ with her toddler son





Rihanna opened up about her 9-month-old son in a recent interview with British Vogue.

She said she loves having her outfits custom made because baby clothes are “so boring”.

"I like to push it. I put it in floral fabric. I put it in hot pink. I love it," she said.



Rihanna opened up about her “legendary” experience with motherhood so far in a recent interview with British Vogue. The 34-year-old singer gave birth to her son last May. The baby boy, whose name has not yet been revealed, is her first child with A$AP Rocky. “At first he was open, then he was like, ‘No, I want a boy, I’m sure,'” Rihanna said of Rocky. “I was just like, ‘Lord, please let this man get what he wants.'” The Fenty Beauty founder said she loves having her son’s outfits custom made because baby clothes are “so boring”. “One of my favorite outfits is a miniature version of Rocky’s,” she told British Vogue. “I like to dress him up in things that don’t look like baby clothes. I like to push him. I put flowery stuff on him. I put him in hot pink. I love it. I think the fluidity in fashion is the best. I always shop in the men’s department, you know.” “Let’s get these kids cool,” she added. “These kids deserve to be cool.” Rihanna, who has made headlines for her daring maternity style, revealed her second pregnancy on Sunday during her Super Bowl 2023 performance wearing an all-red ensemble of Loewe. “Dressing for pregnancy was a breeze,” she told British Vogue. “But getting dressed after giving birth, what the hell are you doing? The week I got home from the hospital, it was nothing but sweatshirts and hoodies. But the weeks that followed, you don’t know what to put on. Everything is too small or too big.” “You just have to wait or else you’ll end up buying so many clothes that you won’t use,” she continued. “Well, unless you get pregnant again.” Rihanna said the birth was “beautiful” despite the “headache” that followed. “I can’t believe it,” she said. “Basically, from one person, I became two. You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. It’s crazy. And oh, my God, those first few days are crazy. You don’t sleep. Not even if you wanted to. We went home, cold turkey, had no one. It was just us as parents and our baby. The three family members feature on the cover of the March 2023 magazine, photographed by Inez & Vinoodh. Rihanna said it was important for the couple to reveal their child on their own terms, and that the paparazzi taking pictures of her son felt like “a violation”. “Throw me to the wolves. Do with me what you want. But he has nothing to say in it,” she said. “We have protected it so far and you have no consent to post or sell photos of my child, a minor. Get out of here with this.”

