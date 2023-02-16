Louis Vuitton, Pharrell Williams and the loss of fashion magic

Comment this story Comment

Louis Vuitton’s decision to hire Pharrell Williams as the new creative director of its menswear line reaffirms the appeal of celebrity in fashion boardrooms and the impact of music and streetwear on the industry luxury. It also deals a further blow to the belief that fashion design is a skill and not just an attitude.

Williams succeeds the late Virgil Abloh, who was the first black American to serve as artistic director of a French luxury brand. Abloh hadn’t studied fashion design, but he had worked his way through false starts, fashion contests, his own brand, DJing and collaborating until he caught one. of the industry’s rare brass rings. He arrived at Louis Vuitton with a fan base who saw themselves in him. Abloh was revolutionary.

Williams’ pick is not. It kind of feels like a company trying to recapture some excitement and a sense of change that was fueled by the possibility that maybe, just maybe, a door had opened for other black designers, and that someone working in a back room or struggling to keep their business afloat could hit the jackpot. But Williams was not struggling. He was not hammering in the shadows. He sat in the spotlight wearing dazzling diamond sunglasses and Chanel jackets. But okay. GOOD. Life is not fair. Hell will present its first collection in June.

Williams is known for his varied interests and his ability to straddle a multitude of worlds. He has no formal training in design; his main means of artistic expression is, of course, music. Still, he has a history as a fashion entrepreneur, most notably with Billionaire Boys Club, which he co-founded with Japanese tastemaker Nigo in 2003. Williams is someone with a sense of what culture is bubbling over. He loves collaborations and is an agile talent curator.

Williams also has a deep appreciation for a specific type of eye-candy fashion: consciously provocative and flashy. He dresses the way a producer might compose a song: sample freely, always riff and try to keep the vibe not only of the moment but also beyond. In her public appearances, Williams often walks a fine line between parody and subversiveness, stunt and style. With his light build and prominent cheekbones, he may look younger than his 49 years. His youthful appearance is often exaggerated by his fondness for cropped pants or shorts on formal occasions. He looks like a man who seems to be in touch with a rising generation of consumers. The fashion industry has long been her playground.

His appointment, announced on Tuesday, to one of the industry’s most prominent positions at the helm of one of its most lucrative brands is a powerful statement about the fashion industry’s relationship with itself. Despite his bluster, insecurity is commonplace. Despite fashion’s commitment to pursuing innovation, it’s used to settling for the same.

Vuitton sees itself as a bigger brand than just clothing and accessories. The Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris houses and exhibits world-class contemporary art. The company has built a whole traveling show around its bags and trunks. Its logos are part of an international cultural language. It sees itself as an institution with a history dating back to 1854. Yet, rather than confidently promoting from within, Vuitton looked outside for someone who could bolster its validity. He came out of his workshops and even from the domain of creators. This suggests that a pure designer, meaning someone who engaged in both the technical aspects of fashion and its creative expression, could not deliver what the company wanted. A pure designer was not enough.

It’s discouraging. It is simply not true.

Other brands were led by designers who were able to shake up the culture while driving sales. At Gucci, Tom Ford and Alessandro Michele had long, successful journeys in which they made an impact far beyond fashion. They appealed to musicians, actors and anonymous consumers. Neither Ford nor Michele were a known entity when they became creative director. They were staff members, not stars. Fashion fueled their rise and, in turn, they brought fashion to a wider audience.

Of course, countless other creators have failed to reinvigorate dying brands or even hold the line on successful ones. But celebrity creative directors don’t have a flawless track record either. Fashion brand Rihannas Fenty, backed by LVMH, which also controls Vuitton, closed in less than two years. Other stylish celebrities who have had dismal performances in the fashion industry include Jennifer Lopez and Beyonc. And associating with a celebrity comes with risks, as Adidas discovered when its Yeezy sneaker business imploded after Ye (n Kanye West) spewed anti-Semitic and anti-Black rhetoric.

It’s hard to imagine Vuitton would have taken a similar approach if it had been looking for someone to lead its womenswear division. While womenswear owes a debt to hip-hop, street style and athletics, contemporary menswear is much more deeply indebted to these vernaculars. Choosing someone who moves nimbly between them has proven to be irresistible.

But more than anything, Williams’ choice shows how much the definition of designer has changed in a generation. In the popular imagination, the designer is still a solitary figure draping and sketching, watching and demanding. While this remains true in small entities and a few rarefied spaces, in larger companies there is a fleet of designers working across a multitude of divisions. The creative director oversees everything and also takes care of the advertising, marketing and design of the store.

The change took some of the magic out of fashion. He removed any pretense of privacy and limited self-expression. It’s all about product and messaging. The creative director was exempted from needing a design background. The weather is changing. Fashion is changing too. But with the selection of Williams, fashion deflated a little more. Not because he has no talent, but because the choice is not inspiring.