Pharrell Williams to lead Louis Vuitton Mens and other news – SURFACE

February 15, 2023
Pharrell Williams will lead Louis Vuitton Homme
Fashion fanatics may have anticipated KidSupers’ rise to the top designer position at Louis Vuitton Mens after appointing the Brooklyn-based artist as guest menswear designer for the recent Parisian shows, but it seems that the French house is thinking even bigger. Yesterday, the LVMH-owned brand announced that Pharrell Williams would take on the role instead, filling a void left by his predecessor, Virgil Ablohdied suddenly at the end of 2021. His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton to a very exciting new chapter, said Pietro Beccari, president and CEO of Louis Vuitton, in a press release.
Pharrell’s ties to luxury brands run deep, brilliant collaborations with Chanel, MonclerAnd Adidas Originals throw Billionaire Boys Club and a skincare line called Human race. It also brings star power, a key objective for LVMH, whose radical rebranding from Tiffany involved a large-scale campaign directed by Beyonc and Jay-Z. Louis Vuitton also appeals to culture, covering its stores with Yayoi Kusamas peas and by calling on Rosala to perform at her Paris fashion shows. The brand has recently proven itself adept at showmanship, less consistency. Someone as busy as Pharrell producing two quality collections a year across bags, accessories and ready-to-wear will require immense focus. It doesn’t matter: as director of jewelry design for Dior Homme Yoon Ahn observed, fashion [is] a platform now. Ryan Waddups
Banksy confirms he has completed a new Margate mural of a battered housewife.
LACMA receives a gift of 22 blockchain artworks allegedly donated by Snoop Dogg.
The Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) received a promised gift of 22 blockchain-based works of art in a collection believed to be the first and largest of its kind to enter an American art museum. The collection, donated by Cozomo de Medici (allegedly a rapper Snoop Dogg), features pieces from 13 international artists and presents a representative history of the cryptoart movement, including works on AI, NFT photography, and a major decentralized book minted on the Ethereum blockchain. LACMA invests in artists who have been experimenting with technology for decades and leads the Art + Technology Labwhich provides funding and space for artists experimenting with new technologies.
Cartier is reissuing the Tank Française watch, a favorite of influential women.
Cartier has reissued THE Tank Francaise watch, originally launched in 1996 and featuring an integrated metal bracelet. The redesign, which includes seven new variants, required more than 13,000 hours of development. The timepiece has endured among influential women and has become increasingly popular due to its association with the British royal family, particularly Meghan Markle, who has been seen wearing a Tank Française on several occasions, including in a portrait from 2021 for Time magazines Most Influential Personalities.
Barcelona’s ever-delayed Sagrada Familia basilica faces even more roadblocks.
A group of Indigenous performers protested the use of racist NFL mascots at the Super Bowl.
During Super Bowl LVII, while the Kansas City Chiefs were playing, artist Douglas Miles protested the NFL’s use of racist mascots by painting a mural-style portrait of Geronimo and writing don’t call me boss at a community event near downtown Phoenix. Protesters gathered outside the stadium chanting change the name and stop the chop, demanding that Kansas City leaders end their use of native appropriation, such as their name, logo, stadium name , the big drum and the tomahawk chop, which are considered offensive. Although the NFL contracted artists to create artwork for the Super Bowl, several others found other ways to express their protest against the Native American mascot.
Robert Geddes, the influential dean of the Princetons School of Architecture, dies at 99.
Robert Geddes, the former dean of the Princetons School of Architecture, who transformed the school and was known for designing elegant modernist buildings, has died aged 99. Throughout his career, Geddes has worked to elevate architecture by connecting with social scientists and policy experts. He continued to practice architecture while serving as dean, and his firm, Geddes Brecher Qualls Cunningham, designed several buildings, including the Institute for Advanced Study, which won praise for its design reminiscent of Le Corbusier.
Today’s attractive distractions:
This new loofah-like device can purify water using the power of the sun.
Gregarious Bings AI chatbot serves up glitches and ethical dilemmas.
