Pharrell Williams to lead Louis Vuitton Mens and other news – SURFACE

Pharrel Williams. Photography by Caroline Brehman/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

…

The Design Dispatch offers essential, expert-written news from the design world, curated by our dedicated team. Think of it as your cheat sheet for the day in the design delivered to your inbox before you’ve had your coffee.Subscribe now. Got something our readers need to see? Submit it here Pharrell Williams will lead Louis Vuitton Homme Fashion fanatics may have anticipated KidSupers’ rise to the top designer position at Louis Vuitton Mens after appointing the Brooklyn-based artist as guest menswear designer for the recent Parisian shows, but it seems that the French house is thinking even bigger. Yesterday, the LVMH-owned brand announced that Pharrell Williams would take on the role instead, filling a void left by his predecessor, Virgil Ablohdied suddenly at the end of 2021. His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton to a very exciting new chapter, said Pietro Beccari, president and CEO of Louis Vuitton, in a press release. Pharrell’s ties to luxury brands run deep, brilliant collaborations with Chanel, MonclerAnd Adidas Originals throw Billionaire Boys Club and a skincare line called Human race. It also brings star power, a key objective for LVMH, whose radical rebranding from Tiffany involved a large-scale campaign directed by Beyonc and Jay-Z. Louis Vuitton also appeals to culture, covering its stores with Yayoi Kusamas peas and by calling on Rosala to perform at her Paris fashion shows. The brand has recently proven itself adept at showmanship, less consistency. Someone as busy as Pharrell producing two quality collections a year across bags, accessories and ready-to-wear will require immense focus. It doesn’t matter: as director of jewelry design for Dior Homme Yoon Ahn observed, fashion [is] a platform now. Ryan Waddups

Valentine’s Day Mascara by Banksy. Image courtesy of the artist

…



Antoni Gauds Expiatory Temple of the Sagrada Famlia in Barcelona. Image courtesy of Fundaci Junta Constructora de la Sagrada Famlia

…

…

