US researchers explore textile alternatives to fast fashion





Image via Getty Images The researchers, led by Helen Zha, assistant professor in the Isermann Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering, received the grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF). They will look at the development of textiles made from fungi, plants and artificial silk proteins. The fashion industry is responsible for huge amounts of waste. In response to consumer demand for inexpensive clothing, manufacturers are relying on textiles derived from crude oil and methane: polyesters, polyurethanes and nylons, according to the researchers. Many products are worn minimally before being discarded. The result? Clothes are incinerated or sent to landfill and since these materials never biodegrade, they remain pollutants in the environment for hundreds of years. The fashion industry now accounts for 5-10% of all global greenhouse gas emissions, and that figure is set to rise. With this grant, Zha and the Rensselaer team will develop processes for making renewable, fossil-free leather-like yarns, dyes, and fabrics made from nature-inspired fungi, plants, and artificial proteins. . These biodegradable textiles perform as well or even better than the materials of fossil origin that they will replace. The team will also develop alternatives to leather using the same ingredients, as current leather manufacturing is not sustainable. Material durability is currently one of the biggest challenges facing society, Zha said. While research in my laboratory aims to address a wide range of technological challenges such as materials for improved drug delivery or tissue regeneration, the reduction of recalcitrant waste and the development of new materials made from renewable resources are also top priorities. Zha will work with Daniel Walczyk, professor of mechanical, aerospace and nuclear engineering; Johnson Samuel, associate professor of mechanical, aerospace and nuclear engineering; Kenneth Simons, associate professor of economics; and Mattheos Koffas, Dorothy and Fred Chau 71 Career Development Constellation Professor in Biocatalysis and Metabolic Engineering. Walczyk and Samuel will develop new processes for manufacturing hemp and mycelium-based materials that incorporate artificial silk proteins as an additive. Simons will examine the dynamics of industrial organization and technological change. Koffas and Zha will engineer microorganisms to produce artificial silk proteins and textile dyes. Making sustainable materials is a big challenge, said Shekhar Garde, dean of the School of Engineering. I am glad to see that the convergence of ideas from different disciplines focusing on biomolecules, processes and materials is helping to meet this challenge. Natural spider silk is one of the strongest materials found in nature, Zha added. However, breeding spiders is impossible due to their cannibalistic nature. Instead, we engineer bacteria to produce an artificial version. It is a commercially scalable and environmentally friendly manufacturing process, similar to brewing beer or making yogurt. One of our most interesting bacterial strains uses polyethylene waste as a food source to produce recombinant spider silk protein. The project is one of 16 funded under the NSF Convergence Accelerator program, Track I: Sustainable Materials for Global Challenges, which aims to converge advances in basic materials science with materials design and manufacturing methods. . This program will combine end-use and full life cycle considerations to manufacture environmentally and economically sustainable materials and products that meet global challenges. The Convergence Accelerator is a relatively young NSF program, but our unique program model is focused on delivering tangible solutions to address societal and economic challenges, said Douglas Maughan, NSF Convergence Accelerator program manager. We are delighted to have select teams that are focused on developing use-inspired solutions to address complex societal and economic challenges. This outstanding research team is not only innovating with much-needed eco-friendly materials, but also preparing its innovations for market, said Deepak Vashishth, professor at Yamada Corporation and director of the Shirley Ann Jackson, PhD Center for Biotechnology and Interdisciplinary Studies (CBIS). . I look forward to seeing the advances made possible by this NSF funding. Many brands and institutions are working on sustainable solutions in the industry. Last week, BRAIN Biotech and AMSilk reported that the two companies are collaborating to optimize specific properties of structural proteins for various high-performance oriented application areas in the textile sector.

