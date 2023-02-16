Pharrell Williams will be Louis Vuitton’s next male artistic director





Leah Dolan, CNN, Fiona Sinclair Scott, CNN (CNN) – American musician, record producer and designer Pharrell Williams will succeed Virgil Abloh as Louis Vuitton’s menswear creative director, according to a statement from the French luxury fashion house on Tuesday. The appointment is effective immediately and his first collection will debut in June during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris. “I am pleased to welcome Pharrell home, following our collaborations in 2004 and 2008 for Louis Vuitton, as our new men’s creative director,” said Pietro Beccari, President and CEO of Louis Vuitton in a statement. . “His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton to a very exciting new chapter.” The news comes just over a year after Abloh died in November 2021, aged 41, following a private battle with cancer. The unexpected passing of the visionary designer sent shockwaves through the industry and beyond. As Louis Vuitton’s first black creative director, Abloh made history when he was appointed in 2018 and was widely credited with bringing a younger demographic to the famed fashion house with designs that brought a streetwear aesthetic to the world of luxury. The news of Williams’ appointment ends months of speculation over who would succeed Abloh. While 13-time Grammy winner Williams is best known for his music career, the 49-year-old also has strong fashion credentials. He co-founded streetwear brand Billionaire Boys Club in 2003 with fashion designer Nigo and has collaborated with numerous luxury brands including Tiffany & Co., Moncler and Adidas. From a huge brown top hat he wore to the 2014 Grammy Awards to his now-iconic jewel-embellished Tiffany sunglasses, Williams’ bold personal style often makes headlines and he’s no stranger to the first. fashion rank. Like Abloh, Williams’ creativity is interdisciplinary: in early 2022, he announced that he was involved in an ambitious project new hotel projectslated to open next year in the Bahamas, and during the pandemic, he released a laptop cutlery set to limit the consumption of single-use plastic during outdoor dining. It remains to be seen how Williams will apply his skills to his new role at Louis Vuitton, but a flurry of industry backlash to the social media news suggests he’ll have a packed house at his first show this summer. The-CNN-Wire

& 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. company. Discovery. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://madison365.com/pharrell-williams-will-be-louis-vuittons-next-mens-creative-director/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos