Louis Vuitton chooses Pharrell Williams to succeed Virgil Abloh





At the top of the fashion world. Photo : Caitlin Ochs ( Reuters ) Louis Vuitton has won 13 Grammy- Pharrell Williams award winner in charge of his menswear line. The producer, rapper, singer, and songwriter has been appointed as creative director of the menswear line of French fashion brands with immediate effect, Louis Vuitton said in a press release yesterday (February 14). I am happy to welcome Pharrell home, after our collaborations in 2004 and 2008 for Louis Vuitton, as the new creative director for men. His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton to a very exciting new chapter, said Chairman and CEO Pietro Beccari. In addition to the vision, Williams has the ability to grow the huge business, which has registered a record $21.4 billion turnover in 2022. It is known to turn head-to-toe iconic looksand its enormous 14.3 million following on Instagram far eclipses other fashion moguls like Donatella Versace (9.8 million), Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing (9 million) and Jacquemus (5.3 million). Pharrell Williams succeeds Virgil Abloh Virgil Abloh, the founder of streetwear brand Off-White, was hired by Louis Vuitton in 2018. His the position has been vacant for more than a year since Abloh, who suffered from cancer, died in November 2021. The happy singer succeeds Abloh not just by take control one of the leading roles to the luxury group property of the richest man in the world, Bernard Arnault. It also carries on a legacy of black excellence, as Abloh was the first African American to be named chief designer of a European luxury fashion brand, according at the Wall Street Journal. Quote: Williams is a cool choice for Louis Vuitton We go even further in the model of the artistic director centered on the image as opposed to the couturier. Pharrell Williams knows how to capture freshness, Benjamin Simmenauerprofessor at Institut Francais de la Mode in Paris. A Brief History of Pharrell Williams collaboration with Louis Vuitton and other fashion brands 2003: Pharrell Williams and Japanese fashion designer Nigo founded streetwear brand Billionaire Boys Club (BBC) and sub-brand Ice Cream, which makes skateboard-inspired footwear. 2004 : Williams collaborates with Marc Jacobs, then creative director of Louis Vuitton, on the famous line of Millionaire sunglasses. Abloh is reissuing them in 2018. 2008: Williams collaborates with Louis Vuitton on jewelry with the Blason collection March 2014: The GIRL unisex fragrance is Pharrell’s first fragrance attempt, created in collaboration with Comme des Garons September 2014: Adidas announces a long-standing partnership with Williams, and the first drop is Stan Smiths in three bold colorways November 2018: Williams begins a long-term collaboration with Chanel, turning the brand’s iconic CC and N5 logos into embellished graffiti and patterns January 2022: Williams teases a collaboration with fellow LVMH brand Tiffany by sporting diamond-studded sunglasses. Alexandre Arnault, product and communication manager at Tiffany & Co, confirmed some co-designed Tiffany jewelry on the way November 2022: Williams co-creates the latest of seven reimaginings of the Monclers Maya rubber jacket for its 70th anniversary February 2022: Williams is among those set to unveil new design concepts at Moncler’s latest co-creation initiative, Genius, during London Fashion Week June 2023: Williams’ first collection for Louis Vuitton will be unveiled during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris. Related stories People fought to get Pharrells Unity sneakers LVMH and H&M results show luxury goods can weather more storms than fast fashion Dior’s new boss is the daughter of the world’s richest man

