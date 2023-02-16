Fashion
Louis Vuitton appoints Pharrell Williams as menswear creative director
Pharrell Williams is the new creative director for menswear at Louis Vuitton, the French luxury fashion brand announced late February 14. The American musician and record producer will succeed Virgil Abloh, who died in November 2021.
Louis Vuitton has announced that Williams’ debut collection will be unveiled during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris in June.
“I am happy to welcome Pharrell to the house, after our collaborations in 2004 and 2008 for Louis Vuitton, as the new Director of Men’s Creation. His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton to a very exciting new chapter,” said fashion house CEO Pietro Beccari in a statement.
Learn more about Pharrell Williams’ appointment at LV
Williams is a 13-time Grammy Award winner and also has two Oscar nominations. Icon in the world of music, he has also proven himself in fashion.
In 2003, the “Happy” hitmaker co-founded streetwear label Billionaire Boys Club with fashion designer Nigo. In the past, he has also collaborated with luxury brands such as Adidas, Tiffany & Co. and Moncler. Williams also collaborated with Louis Vuitton on a pair of sunglasses named Millionaire in 2005.
In its announcement, the brand said the way Williams breaks the boundaries of its world “aligns with Louis Vuitton’s status as a Maison Culturelle.”
High expectations from Pharrell Williams as he takes over from Abloh at Louis Vuitton
Expectations for Williams as the brand’s new menswear head are sky high, especially as he takes over from Abloh.
Abloh was appointed artistic director of Louis Vuitton in 2018, becoming the first black American to hold this position in a European luxury house. In this capacity, he revolutionized both the brand and the fashion world with designs that attracted young fans to the brand.
According The Wall Street Journalthe fashion brand took 164 years to become the luxury industry’s top $10 billion brand in 2018. But it hit $20 billion in the next four years, making it the biggest brand luxury in the world.
According to WSJWilliams is now the second black American to achieve a similar position.
The publication notes that it comes at a time when analysts expect an economic slowdown in key markets. He also draws attention to the brand’s recent management change, with Beccari taking over from former CEO Michael Burke and LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault transferring his daughter Delphine from Louis Vuitton to Christian Dior.
(Main and featured images: Louis Vuitton/@LouisVuitton/Twitter)
