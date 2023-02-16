Louis Vuitton remains Off-White with Pharrell Williams leading menswear





Pharrell Williams, head of menswear at Louis Vuitton Louis Vuitton There is a new fashion Pied Piper. Hip-hop producer and singer Pharrell Williams is set to take the reins of menswear at global fashion house Louis Vuitton. Williams’ nomination makes him the second Black artistic director at Louis Vuitton, following the passing of iconic designer and Off-White founder Virgil Abloh. He is now one of the few black designers to play a leading role at the top of the fashion pyramid. Will having Skateboard-P lead the brand help create broader conversations about representation? Or can he diversify the fashion business from within? The breakdown you need to know: The fashion industry has a complicated relationship with race, even though fashion is regularly influenced by street style, minority communities and creative outsiders, CultureBanx reported. These groups are rarely recognized or invited into the fold. When LVMH appointed Abloh, it reflected the growing mix of consumer-driven luxury and streetwear sectors, according to research by Bain & Company. Clearly, this is a trend the brand wants to continue now that Williams is in charge. He brings with him a wealth of knowledge, having created the streetwear label Billionaire Boys Club as well as a skateboard-inspired shoe brand, Ice Cream. Additionally, he has worked with brands like Diesel, Chanel, and Moncler and even owns a nearly decade-long co-branded clothing and footwear line with Adidas. Perhaps Skateboard-P’s celebrity status also places an increased burden of expectation on his shoulders, especially considering all the success he’s had in other lines of business. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton to a very exciting new chapter, said Pietro Beccari, President and CEO of Louis Vuitton. The Louis Vuitton brand is the main source of revenue for the French luxury goods group LVMH. In 2022, the company saw its global luxury fashion and leather goods sales increase by 22%, driving its annual revenue to 79.2 billion ($84.6 billion). Menswear is currently sold in around 150 of the 450 Louis Vuitton stores worldwide, although the company plans to increase this number. Situational awareness: This nomination continues recognition from the luxury fashion industry for responding to contemporary culture in new ways. Williams joins elite black fashion designers, including Olivier Rousteing, who is the creative director of Balmain and Ozwald Boateng, who was Givenchy’s menswear designer from 2003 to 2007. Williams’ first collection for Louis Vuitton will be presented during Paris Mens Fashion Week in June. .

