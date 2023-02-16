Fashion
How financial adviser Phil Serra dresses like a million dollars
It was 1989. Phil Serra, then in his twenties, had just taken on a new role as an account manager at Merrill Lynch, the wealth management and investment division of Bank of America. Naturally looking to dress for success at his brand new job, the Detroit native decides to use one of his first paychecks to buy a blue single-breasted suit at Cicchini Custom Clothier in Birmingham.
Thirty-four years later, the 59-year-old West Bloomfield Township resident is still going strong at Merrill, where he has become a wealth management adviser, as well as managing director of his own team of advisers under The Serra Group .
In this role, he helps clients set and achieve goals, whether it’s getting a mortgage on a new home, getting a line of credit for a business, or helping the next generation get into budgeting and financial planning, he says. Serra is also an ambassador for Better Money Habits, a free financial education platform from Bank of America, through which he promotes financial literacy in local schools.
To this day, Serra sources all of his dress clothes from Cicchini, crediting the late founder, Paul Cicchini, and the stores team for keeping him in shape over the past four decades.
Here, Serra talks about all the right stuff and more.
My personal style is
Business chic. [My style] got a little less formal, but I still wear a tie. I am rarely without a vest; with all of my suits that I wear to work and to client dinners, I usually include a custom vest.
What’s your all-time favorite look?
I call it the Frank Sinatra Jacket. I’m 100% Italian and absolutely obsessed with Frank Sinatra’s music. This is a red sports coat with a subtle black checkered print that I bought about 10 years ago. I wear it a lot. I like to pair it with nice black pants and a matching red cardigan.
I can’t leave the house without
A pocket square in my sports jacket. And a great attitude to start the day!
By experimenting with colors and prints:
I left public accounting to pursue a career on Wall Street, and I wanted to have conservative colors. I started with lots of blues and grays. And it’s only been in the last 10-15 years that I’ve ventured into more fashionable styles and colors, if you will. I think by getting more involved in dinners, charities and entertainment, I wanted to expand the selection of fashions and colors in my wardrobe. I have a green outfit that I wear in the spring, especially on St. Patrick’s Day, and then houndstooth sports coats.
My favorite decade of menswear:
It would be the 1950-60s, during the Rat Pack [era] Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Sammy Davis Jr. I go to the annual Cars & Cigars Smoke Detroit charity event every year, and I wear my favorite Rat Pack outfit with a fedora.
Where I like to drink and dine:
Nonna Marias, a very quaint little Italian restaurant in West Bloomfield. Nonna Marias belongs to my friend John Gallagher. His family opened it in the mid-1970s, and he [since] taken over and renamed. It’s a great place to have a drink, a fabulous place to eat and be entertained or to take someone out.
Where I go to enjoy the arts:
THE Detroit Institute of the Arts is a godsend. I know I preach to the choir, but it’s such a precious institution. I went there twice to see the Van Gogh exhibition in America, [which ended in early January]. I try to go to DIA at least once or twice a year.
My favorite genre of music is
Probably soft rock. Being born and raised here in Detroit, I’m a die-hard Bob Seger fan. Yes, I love Frank Sinatra, but Bob Seger is near and dear to my heart.
How financial advice has impacted me:
It humbled me, it energized me, and it created a new level of passion in me that drives me to give back so much more than what I got out of it.
Learn more about Serras Financial Services at fa.ml.com.
This story is from February 2023Hour Detroit magazine issue. Find out more in our digital edition. Check out even more fashion tips from the stylish residents of Metro Detroit on HourDetroit.com.
