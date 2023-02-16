Does Pharrell really make sense at Louis Vuitton Homme?

Pharrell and Louis Vuitton. Two familiar names that sound great together, especially with Pharrell’s confirmation as Louis Vuitton’s new men’s creative director on February 14, Valentine’s Day. Was it love at first sight?

Probably. I mean, who doesn’t like Pharrell? I love it, you love it, we all love it.

As in any good relationship, however, each partner has to get something out of it and this is where I start to wonder. Pharrell, the first creative director of Louis Vuitton since the death of Virgil Abloh, is he really a candidate for the flagship house of LVMH?

Let’s start with the good. And there are many good things you can say about Pharrell.

First of all, as culturally relevant as Skateboard P, it’s also baggage-free. Celebrities are almost never as clean as Pharrell.

Pharrell’s biggest controversy was probably the poorly aged lyrics he co-wrote for 2013’s “Blurred Lines,” which the 49-year-old singer made clear. regret (second most controversial Pharrell moment: big hat-wearer).

Pharrell is otherwise an A-lister that everyone can agree on.

Plus, we’ve collectively agreed that Pharrell is famous enough to get by on the mononym alone, and Louis Vuitton probably appreciates that Pharrell already has a wealth of fashion experience.

Pharrell’s stylistic influence also predates that of his peers: his early friendship with BAPE founder NIGO brought the Japanese label international success. turning guys like Ye and Cudi joined BAPE in the process and spawned Billionaire Boys Club in 2003, one of the first fashion brands founded by musicians to successfully shape the streetwear hype machine.

Even the clothes that Pharrell himself wears have an inherent influence.

His preppy shirt and cropped uniform inform the whole look of Tyler the Creator (as Tyler is happy to acknowledge) and the Cactus Plant Flea Market hats that Pharrell perpetually wears are a reminder that CPFM founder Cynthia Lu got her start in as a personal assistant.

Plus, Pharrell was a step ahead of today’s collaborative craze: he landed his skate label ICE CREAM a contract with Reebok in 2003 and designed accessories for Louis Vuitton in 2004 (and again in 2008) before finding his way onto teams with virtually everyone he’s ever had. admired, from Takashi Murakami and KAWS to Chanel, for whom Pharrell created his very first streetwear-oriented collection.

Phew. Okay, no one needed convincing that Pharrell has good taste or a fashion influence, but here goes.

Thing is, that still doesn’t explain exactly what Louis Vuitton gets by signing Pharrell as creative director.

It’s not like Louis Vuitton is not already as much of a household name as Pharrell himself, for one.

Like Virgil Abloh, Pharrell is self-taught, which is good. Neither men positioned themselves as designers and were ever paid to design: creative directors (Abloh was technically the art director) exist to guide the aesthetics of their respective companies, create connections between brands and keep their properties ahead of the curve. They are the cultural curators.

Other people draw the patterns and sample the textiles. No shame in that.

But this is also where I wonder if Pharrell can keep up with Abloh.

Remember everything I said earlier about Pharrell’s stylistic influence? This all happened over a decade ago.

Not that Pharrell is still irrelevant, but he’s been overtaken in certain cultural niches by the guys he once inspired.

The hype around Pharrell’s adidas line, for example, died down years ago (although that’s Not unique at Pharrell).

Pharrell’s digital auction house, Joopiter, is undeniably cool. Drake was so impressed that he bought all the jewelry, but rather a victory lap for Pharrell’s stylistic prescience (it’s telling that few of the items he sold were from the past decade).

Thing is, Pharrell has earned the undying respect of his peers and the culture as a whole, but no longer sets the tone like he once did, as Abloh started dictating streetwear from the moment he co-founded the DJ collective Been Trill in the early 10s.

I have no doubt that, given Pharrell’s inherent appeal and Louis Vuitton’s endless resources, they’ll cook up some cool stuff anyway.

It’s just that it feels less like a passing of the torch and more like a decision made by a focus group.

That being said, I have a different, more substantial qualm.

One of the general feelings I’ve seen in response to Pharrell’s new work, which I’m inclined to agree with, is that Louis Vuitton could have used this opportunity to bring out young talent instead of making call on a big name.

Here’s the thing: Like I said on the jump, I love Pharrell. Who doesn’t? And I’m glad LV didn’t choose an even more obvious or potentially disastrous choice.

But why not Martine Rose? Rumored to have the British designer top the list in the summer of 2022, former LV CEO Michael Burke met Rose at his PFW showroom to see her work first-hand.

As @bronze_bombshel ​​pointed out, since Abloh’s tenure, Louis Vuitton has focused on a hip-hop-driven aesthetic from the African-American perspective, which Pharrell inherently embodies.

From this perspective, it would add some credence to why LV would choose Pharrell over other supposed suitors like Japanese sacai founder Chitose Abe and British designers like Samuel Ross and Grace Wales Bonner, criminally under -estimated.

Still, even if Louis Vuitton wanted to bring in an American with an air of celebrity eventually, it could have continued to use guest creative directors for at least a little while.

KidSuper founder Colm Dillane, the only person to hold the position, received a huge publicity boost from his nomination, much-deserved attention that many small creatives also deserve to receive.

But maybe when you’re running a multibillion-dollar business in 2022, LVMH reported revenue of 79.2 billion (about $85 billion), about half of which comes from its fashion business that you can’t. not allow you to experiment.

Too bad, because Louis Vuitton’s decision to bring in Pharrell as creative director is disappointing.

Is this a big problem? Certainly. Is it reasonable? Of course. Is it exciting? Not really.

Pharrell’s first Louis Vuitton menswear collection debuts in June 2023 during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris. I would like to be proven wrong: come on, Pharrell, bring us down.