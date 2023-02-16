Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Rocks Looks Evil at NYFW





Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Leon, made a splash at New York Fashion Week. At the Valentine’s Day fashion show for designer Luis De Javier on Feb. 14, the 26-year-old model showed off a devilish red look with horns and all. Lourdes Leon walks the runway during the Luis De Javier fashion show at the Angel Orensanz Foundation during New York Fashion Week 2023.

Ron Adar / Shutterstock Completed with sheer red knee-length tights and red heels, Leon wore a red mini dress with two horns sticking out of the top. She also wore a studded black cap over her long, shiny black hair. The look was completed with a red lip. Happy Valentine day!

Ron Adar / Shutterstock Stars like Julia Fox also rocked the Angel Orensanz Foundation runway, wearing a similar horn-themed outfit. Her floor-length blue denim dress featured two horns on either side of her chest, protruding above the model’s head. During New York Fashion Week in September 2022, Leon was joined by her mother and 22-year-old brother, Rocco Ritchie, who all wore matching Tom Ford outfits. Sitting front row at the Tom Ford SS23 Runway show, Leon wore a shiny viscose tank dress, complete with a leather bag, while her mother wore a satin hooded bodysuit. Madonna also added a pop of color with her oversized purple lens sunglasses. Ritchie followed suit adding a bit of pizzazz with his dark purple jacket and lilac colored button down shirt and dress shoes. Rocco Ritchie, Madonna and Lourdes Leon at the Tom Ford Spring 2023 Ready-to-Wear show. Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images Leon got another chance to shine on the runway in June 2022, when she closed the Marine Serre Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show at Paris Fashion Week. In this appearance, Leon donned a black jumpsuit covered in the designer’s signature moon print, which was first popularized by Beyonc in 2020. Lourdes Leon presents a creation by Marine Serre during Men’s Ready-to-Wear Spring-Summer 2023 Fashion Week in Paris on June 25, 2022. Julien De Rosa / AFP-Getty Images Similar to her walk on Monday, the model’s long black hair trailed past her waist, although on this show she wore stacks of gold jewelry that complemented the crescent design.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.today.com/style/style/madonnas-daughter-lourdes-leon-new-york-fashion-week-rcna70919 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos