SUPERVSN STUDIOS LAUNCHES THE SPRING STUDIO COLLECTION, THE SECOND PART OF THEIR PHILANTHROPIC FASHION PARTNERSHIP WITH PACSUN





STUDIO powered by Supervsn Studios releases its first 2023 collaborative collection, which will be available exclusively at Pacsun 100 Doors nationwide and Supervsn.com. ANGELS, February 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — STUDIO powered by Supervsn launches the first segment of its spring collection. The ultimate creative uniform is back in persistent black and debuting in a new chocolate hue. Statement graphic tees are a forever staple in the Supervsn universe. The black shade features the statement “NEVER NOT CREATING” and the chocolate features a STUDIO logo, in their standard cut priced at $40. The real highlight of the collection is the cut and sewn nylon half-zip anorak jacket, with a STUDIO graphic. The half-zip anorak sells for $120. “As we move from collection to collection, we design with the designer in mind and think of ways to improve the product and better suit the designer’s lifestyle” – Gavin Matthew

STUDIO powered by Supervsn Studios

The visuals of this series of STUDIO drops are intriguing as usual; as most expect from Supervsn campaigns. The brand has taken a unique approach to capturing those who embody the true essence of fashion meeting function and combining all-around utility. “With this shoot, we decided to break the fourth dimension by putting the consumer behind the camera. Studio is activewear for creatives, it’s for the people behind the scenes who make it all come together; (shoots, lookbooks, campaigns, product production) so the aim of the shoot was to capture the creation in real time. What’s unique about this shoot is that we actually captured the creative team in STUDIO while shooting an upcoming Supervsn campaign. It was a moment to put it all together, and we’re really proud of the result.” – Gavin Matthew With the new year underway, STUDIO’s philanthropic partnership also kicks off this month with AEG Goldenvoice and Round Two programming. Interns will undergo a 12-week work experience at each company, with opportunities at Goldenvoice ranging in departments such as touring, talent, finance, ticketing and marketing; and an immersive public relations internship in the second round. “After the well-received response from our community when STUDIO by Supervsn initially launched last year, we can’t wait to bring them new styles and colors from the spring collection,” said Richard CoxVice President of Men at Pacsun, “Creating the campaign aligns with Pacsun’s ongoing mission to provide an authentic look at our brand and delivers a unique focus by showcasing the consumer and its creative team.” The black and chocolate STUDIO collection falls on February 162023, exclusively at 100 Pacsun stores nationwide and online at supervsn.com and pacsun.com CLICK HERE FOR LOOKBOOK IMAGES

COMMERCIAL STUDIO SUPERVSN-STUDIOS is a Los Angeles-based collective that creates engaging products, content, and experiences that inspire creativity and spark conversations. THE STUDIO FOUNDATION is a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide students with the chance to work with industry leaders; the goal is for budding creatives to build a holistically sustainable foundation for their future, giving them the practical tools to put their passion into practice and foster strong relationships early in their careers. PACSUN is a leading specialty retailer offering an array of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. In the contemporary, streetwear and active lifestyle markets, Pacsun partners with the best brands to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products and creative collaborations at all levels. Founded in 1980, Newport, CA. Organized in Angels. Follow @pacsun on instagram , Twitter , Facebook And ICT Tac . ANSCHUTZ ENTERTAINMENT GROUP/ GOLDENVOICE is an American global sports and music entertainment presenter and a subsidiary of The Anschutz Corporation. It is the largest owner of sports teams and sporting events in the world. Under the AEG Presents brand, it is the world’s second largest broadcaster of live music and entertainment events. SECOND ROUND is a thrift store of vintage and designer men’s clothing, sneakers and hard-to-find accessories founded by Sean Wotherspoon in 2013. Round Two works to break down the barriers of entry to streetwear and contemporary menswear that so many brands try to put in place. SOURCEPacsun

