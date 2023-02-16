Fashion
Pharrell Williams brings a long history of fashion collaborations to his new role at Louis Vuitton Andscape
Pharrell Williams’ first offer as the new creative director of menswear at Louis Vuitton won’t be public until Paris menswear week in June. But her past collaborations and her own style evolution hint at what could be to come.
Williams operated Billionaire Boys Club and its sister brand Ice Cream since 2003, merging luxury and street fashion with Japanese streetwear designer Nigo. The following year, he made his first collaboration with Louis Vuitton, the Millionaire sunglasses.
Virgil Abloh, the first Black creative director of Louis Vuitton, pulled the sunglasses from the archives for his first show with the fashion house in 2018, calling them the 1.1 millionaires. (Abloh died in 2021 after a quiet two-year battle with cardiac angiosarcoma.)
abloh shared a photo sunglasses on Instagram, post-show, writing: 1.1 millionaires @Louis Vuitton in honour of @pharrell & @nigo ~ things the show might not show.
I am happy to welcome Pharrell home, after our collaborations in 2004 and 2008 for Louis Vuitton, as the new Creative Director for Men, said Pietro Beccari, President and CEO of Louis Vuitton. His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton to a very exciting new chapter.
In its announcement of Williams’ appointment on Tuesday, Louis Vuitton called him a visionary whose creative universes extend from music, to art and to fashion.
Williams is not a designer by training. He began his creative career in the early 1990s as one half of hip-hop production duo The Neptunes, working with artists ranging from Mystikal to Gwen Stefani. He has won 13 Grammy Awards, including three for Producer of the Year, and has been nominated for an Academy Award twice.
Since the early 2000s, Williams has been known for his personal style and his ability to set trends. He understands the hype and is able to capitalize on it. He’s not afraid to take risks, whether it’s wearing a trucker cap and a skater t-shirt at a time when the trend was for hip-hop artists to wear baggy jeans and even looser t-shirts.
Remember the huge purple croc Hermès Birkin bag he wore in 2007 or the Vivienne Westwood buffalo hat? Williams doesn’t limit her style to gender norms, either.
Ever since I was a little boy, I lived in my head, Williams said when accepting speech for the Council of Fashion Designers of Americas Fashion Icon Award in 2015.
There were no rules, just a dreamland, he continued. What if? to land. It’s the first step when you don’t have the means. The second step comes naturally: it’s when someone encourages you to be different. They also free you from the pervasive matrix of opinions.
During this speechWilliams gave some insight into the origins of her eagerness to personalize her stuff.
Jordans are amazing, but they were out of my price range, he said. Vans and Chuck Taylors were affordable, and more importantly, they were the perfect canvas for DIY. Do-it-yourself allowed me to finish my secondary studies.
This has also earned him many collaborations.
Besides her previous work with Louis Vuitton, Williams has created a fragrance with like boysa line of locomotive-inspired luxury handbags with Moynat and even a limited edition set of macarons with Ladure and Colette.
He was friends with Karl Lagerfeld, the creative director of Chanel, and often collaborated with him. He has a sunglasses collaboration with Tiffany & Co. on the way.
Along with her style aesthetic, Williams wants to reimagine what sustainability looks like in fashion. Many of her clothing collaborations use Bionic Thread, a fiber derived from recycled plastic bottles found in the ocean. Williams co-founded Bionic Yarn in 2010 and has since partnered with Adidas, Moncler and G-Star.
His personal style and constant collaborations make him an attractive fit for Louis Vuitton, one of the world’s leading fashion brands. Just as he has for the past two decades, Williams is likely to tap into all of his interests, bring his creativity to them, and move on.
