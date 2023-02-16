Popes are for life, resignations must not become a fad, says Francis





VATICAN CITY, Feb 16 (Reuters) – Pope Francis has said resigning pontiffs instead of ruling for life should not become a “fashion” in the Roman Catholic Church and only happen in truly exceptional circumstances . The comments, made in private conversations with other Jesuits during his recent trip to the Democratic Republic of Congo, departed from previous remarks in which Francis had said that longer lifespans and medical improvements could do retired popes an institution in the Church. La Stampa newspaper published the comments Thursday in an article by Father Antonio Spadaro, a Rome-based Jesuit priest who attends the meetings and then writes about them with the pope’s permission. On February 2 in Kinshasa, Francis was asked about media reports that he might resign. He repeated a comment first made to a Spanish newspaper in December that several months after his election in 2013 he had given a Vatican official a letter of resignation to use in case he ever suffered from a serious illness that would leave him permanently unconscious and unable to make decisions. “That doesn’t mean in any way, however, that the retirement of popes should become, let’s say, a fad, a normal thing,” he said. “I believe papal ministry should be for life. I see no reason why it shouldn’t be so…historical tradition is important. If instead we listen to gossip, we should change popes every six months,” he said. In 2013, Pope Benedict, citing fragile physical and mental health, became the first pontiff to step down in 600 years. He lived another 10 years and, according to his main assistants, remained lucid until a few days before his death on December 31 last year. Benedict continued to write and received visitors, who sometimes revealed what he was saying, fueling a conservative and nostalgic Catholic faction dissatisfied with Francis’ papacy. His nearly 10 years as pope emeritus were one of the most divisive periods in modern church history. Although Francis has often compared the fact that Benedict lived in the Vatican to having a grandfather in the house, a book by Benedict’s closest aide revealed tensions as two men dressed in white lived in the small city. -state. The tone of Francis’ comments to African Jesuits was in marked contrast to that Francis has used in the past when discussing the possible resignations of popes, including himself. Returning from Canada last July, Francis said age and ailments, including a knee problem that requires him to use a cane and a wheelchair, made him realize he had to slow down “or decide to withdraw”. In August, he said popes who step down are humble. In 2014, Francis said that Benedict’s resignation a year earlier should not be considered “a unique case” and that by resigning, Benedict had become “an institution that opened a door, the door of emeritus popes”. In his conversation with African Jesuits this month, Francis said his own resignation for health reasons “is not on my agenda at the moment.” Additional reporting by Francesca Piscionieri; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

