The day after its fall-winter 2023 show, Document meets the designer who is reinventing the urban uniform
Fashion
Behind Heron Prestons making her New York Fashion Week debut
Heron Preston made history at this Fashion Week, delivering his debut and homecoming in the same breath. His eponymous labels appear for the first time in New York, despite the fact that his practice is essentially defined by the city’s street culture, its colors, its symbols, its armored figures. For Fall/Winter 2023, Preston turned to the underground, the ultimate unifying factor of city life: the MTA [Its] the cross section of the city. It’s where style codes and street uniforms collide.
Spectators were summoned to a vacant loft via trash repurposed as invitations: beer cans, shoe boxes, plastic water bottles, anything that could be flattened and mailed. It was all in the name of circularity and reuse, with Preston using chainmail and tarpaulin found in this season’s garment construction. He titled the show everything is fineand as it should be, it was eclectic: fur boots with shorts, sweatpants with heels, safety vests, barbed wire patterns and ski goggles.
In the presentations that followed, Document sat down with Preston, debriefing on the methods of his cool kid madness, and the newfound energy his New York audience came away with.
Morgan Becker: The invitations to your show were quite unique. How did you land on your concept and how did it relate to the general philosophy of Heron Preston?
Heron Preston: Less new paper. Less new material. The invites are a smaller preview of my new sustainability practice, Less Environmentally Destructive (LED). In my book, less is more, less is better, and circularity is cool. Every invitation for my Fall/Winter 2023 show was collected from the streets of New York.
Morgan: In your opinion, what is this unifying factor of the collections?
Heron: The show basically evolves the Heron Preston DNA that I’ve established over the seasons and pushes that vision to big, high adjustments. Utility [and] practical fashion, considered through the details.
LED is a mainstay of the collection. I was thinking about New York City [and its] layers of material, and I started with what I personally thought was interesting. I try to present this contrast of mixing and matching, staying true to the brand’s DNA.
Morgan: What kinds of techniques or materials have you experimented with this season that you haven’t worked with before?
Heron: There is a history of denim that consists of patchwork from past seasons representing this idea of repairing clothes to extend their life. The whole process looks back at what we did, what we learned, what worked, what didn’t. We used off-the-shelf or found items around town, including chain mail and tarps, then fused them with canvas, leather, denim, jersey and fleece.
Morgan: Where do you look for inspiration?
Heron: This collection is inspired by New York, and the place where the city really intertwines: the MTA. There is always magic to be found, so many cultures and peoples meet there. [Its] the cross section of the city. It’s where style codes and street uniforms collide.
Morgan: What is the root of your signature orange?
Heron: It all started in 2016, with collection from the Department of Sanitation. I salvaged old uniforms from garbage collectors to use for the project. I started investigating the donated clothes and noticed their orange tags. They became the first, and once this collection was finished, I fell in love with the power of color, you really notice it, and it relates to the streets of the city.
Morgan: For whom do you create?
Heron: Myself, my friends and my community, in the hope that the rest of the world will appreciate my creations.
Morgan: What do you hope New York will take away from your Fashion Week show?
Heron: I hope New York has taken energy away from pure and raw energy. A revival of the city.
