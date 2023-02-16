The best Harrington jackets for men: A British icon, explained

When you’ve had enough of bombers and trucker jackets, rest assured that there are myriad other outerwear options to choose from, like the Harrington jacket, which hails from the UK but is an icon world since the mid-60s. With its accessible shape, comfortable collar and rainproof design elements, it is just as suitable for a rainy spring day as it is for an equally crisp autumn day. Or, if summer is simmering, an unusually cold day in mid-July too.

But where does the Harrington jacket come from? Unlike the bomber or trucker jacket, its name does not derive from occupations, it was the first standard issue. Here’s why.

History of the Harrington jacket

The Harrington Jacket was originally known as the G9 Jacket. The G9, as it was known, was invented by brother design duo John and Isaac Miller. Together they founded Baracuta, a raincoat factory with many British customers: Burberry and Marks and Spencer, to name but two.

The brothers branched out in 1937, creating a new silhouette they saw as the ideal golf jacket – hence the “G” in G9. It caught on quickly, with its flattering fit but functional protective features. It didn’t become the Harrington jacket until the ’60s, however, when fan-favorite TV character Rodney Harrington wore it on the hit show. Peyton Square.

From there, the style continued to spread. Elvis finally wore one; Steve McQueen too; Also James Dean. These days there are a number of variations, but the real Harringtons are very similar to Baracuta’s.

What is a Harrington jacket?

Your typical Harrington jacket falls just at the waist, with a cinched hem to help you keep the jacket there, even when swinging a club. Most are made from cotton, polyester, or leather (as evidenced below), but cotton is the most traditional. And when it comes to the color palette, Harrington jackets usually come in just one shade: all blue or all beige, for example.

Defining features include a stand-up collar with one or two buttons down the front, a full-length zipper, two slanted pockets and a back yoke that stops rain running down your back. As a bonus and nod to the style’s British roots, many Harrington jackets come with tartan linings.

How to Style a Harrington Jacket

With class. The Harrington jacket is a distinctly British style that has finally caught on on Ivy League campuses. As such, try pairing your Harrington jacket with classic khaki chinos or plain blue jeans. Do you have trouble visualizing this? Look back, when style was much more important.

When it comes to what you wear underneath, simplicity reigns: try a standard Oxford fabric button-up shirt, a bright white t-shirt, or even a crew-neck sweatshirt. Avoid options — like a hoodie — that stick out, hiding the mandarin-style collar.

Ralph Lauren Bi-Swing Jacket

Best Overall Harrington Jacket Polo Ralph Lauren Bi-Swing Jacket

Material(s): 100% polyester

Ralph Lauren makes one of the most popular Harrington jackets, even though they don’t call it that. The Bi-Swing is the brand’s swing style, with a more pronounced pointed collar that accommodates a single buttonhole. The jacket is styled to the hem and cuffs, fitted with two pockets and finished in a classic khaki tone. Sure, it’s not 100% cotton, but the polyester material used here performs well: it’s breathable yet water resistant.

Baractua G9 Harrington Jacket

Best Upgraded Harrington Jacket Baracuta G9 Jacket

Material(s): 50% cotton, 50% polyester

Baracuta is, although others claim to have created the style, solely responsible for the Harrington jacket, even though the brand initially called it G9. As mentioned above, the G9 was designed for golfers, who lacked options emphasizing both rain protection and mobility. These days, there are a number of cheaper alternatives, but what’s better than the original (even if it costs over $400)?

You get a water-resistant cotton-polyester shell, the traditional tartan lining and front flap handwarmer pockets, to boot. Plus, the rear umbrella yoke helps keep rain from running straight down your back (and messing up your waistline).

Ben Sherman Cotton Harrington Jacket

Best Affordable Harrington Jacket Ben Sherman Cotton Harrington Jacket

Ben Sherman’s Harrington Jacket is 100% cotton and has a patterned lining, but it’s not as traditional as the OG. That being said, it’s a quarter of the price: $400+ versus $139.

J.Crew Collar Harrington Jacket

Best Collared Harrington Jacket J.Crew Collar Harrington Jacket

To be honest, it’s barely a Harrington jacket. The hem and cuffs are only slightly elasticated, while the collar has no buttonhole. As for the collar, it’s long and pointed, more like those found on a mechanic’s jacket (i.e. the Eisenhower jacket from Dickies). It passes the test, however, primarily due to its weight, available hues, and semi-patterned interior lining.

Bonobos The Harrington Jacket

Bonobos The Harrington Jacket bonobos.com $199.00 $169.00 (15% off)

Material(s): 60% cotton, 40% nylon

Designed for colder temperatures than the other jackets on this list, thanks to its down filling, Bonobos’ best-selling Harrington jacket looks a little bulkier but proves to be more versatile. Otherwise, it stays true to tradition: it is solid in color, has a patterned lining and comes with two buttonholes at the neck and two side pockets.

Harrington Club Monaco Jacket

Harrington Club Monaco jacket

Material(s): 98% cotton, 2% elastane

None of these options would, under any circumstances, bad for golf, but the Club Monaco iteration is the most surefire hit. It contains 2% spandex, which helps it yield when you move (i.e. swing a club). It’s equally stylish for the city, with its dark blue hue, snap button collar and tonal leather details. The pockets are less pronounced here too, resulting in a slightly slimmer silhouette.

Harrington Jacket Private White VC Archive

Private White VC Archive Ventile Harrington Jacket divisionroadinc.com $675.00 $475.00 (30% off)

Material(s): 100% ventilated cotton

Division Road dug through the archives of British luxury brand Private White VC for earlier iterations of the Harrington jacket. Luckily for them, this ventilated gem, though remastered now, was lurking not too far back. Ventile is a densely woven cotton oxford fabric that is both naturally weather resistant and incredibly breathable, making it suitable for use on military and government equipment. This bright blue number is much more civilian, but it’s built with the same functionality in mind.

Vince Leather Harrington Jacket

Courtesy BEST LEATHER HARRINGTON JACKET Vince Leather Harrington Jacket vince

bloomingdales.com $1,095.00

Material(s): 100% leather

If lightweight cotton isn’t for you, maybe leather will. Vince constructed his Harrington jacket from super soft leather, with a cotton interior, faux suede detailing and ribbed entry points (i.e. collar, cuffs and hem). The neck zips up, making it a real Harrington, but it looks more like a bomber from afar – probably because it’s leather, not cotton.

Barbour Quilted Harrington Jacket

Best Quilted Harrington Jacket Barbour Quilted Harrington Jacket

Material(s): 100% polyamide

If you’re 100% against a cotton option, try a quilted option — like this number from Barbour. Sure, it barely fits the mold beyond its general shape and closable neck, but it’s essentially a Harrington still – just a squint. Kidding aside, it’s a warm, weather-resistant option with improved versatility for all types of outfits. Worn with sweatpants? Perfect. With high-performance chinos? Also works.