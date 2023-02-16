TikTok adds video streams dedicated to sports, fashion, games and food • TechCrunch





TikTok has quietly added new topic feeds to its homepage alongside its current “Following” and “For You” feeds. Some users are now seeing new video feeds dedicated to “Sports”, “Fashion”, “Games” and “Food”. Swiping between feeds shows you content in each category without having to search for it specifically. With this redesign, TikTok appears to be looking to make it easier for users to find the type of content they want to watch or stay up to date with. The app’s Next and Current For You feeds are unorganized and instead show you a range of different types of content within minutes. For example, you might come across a funny cat video, and then see a video right after about a sad story. With these new categories, you can select the type of content you want to see at that time. If you’re looking for fashion inspiration, you can check out the Fashion feed. If you’re looking for dinner ideas, you can browse the feed. Of course, you can still search for these items in the app, but the new streams provide a seamless way to watch specific types of content. The change could be a welcome addition for users who want more organization within the app as well as the ability to watch whatever they fancy. On the other hand, some users may not like the change, as it somewhat overloads the app’s homepage, which already contains a lot of different stuff. With this latest update, TikTok is likely hoping to reach a more defined audience with the new categories. It could also be a way for the company to better align itself with its competitors. For example, YouTube has had topic categories at the top of its homepage for some time now, allowing users to find content they’re particularly interested in, whether it’s music, games or podcasts. It’s unclear if TikTok plans to stick with these four categories or if it will roll out more in the future. It wouldn’t be surprising if the app introduced more categories for things like books and movies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2023/02/16/tiktok-adds-dedicated-video-feeds-for-sports-fashion-gaming-and-food/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos