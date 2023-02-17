Iranian activists defy dress rules and chant a pro-protest slogan as they leave prison





Images shared Wednesday on social networks show two Iranian activists, Monireh Arabshahi and her daughter Yasamn Ariani, chanting woman, life, freedom the main rallying cry of the protest movement sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini on their release from prison. For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or through the app. Arabshahi and Ariani are opposed to the Islamic Republic’s compulsory hijab rules and were seen defying the regimes dress code for women by not wearing a headscarf in the video. Yasaman Ariani and his mother Monireh Arabshahi were collectively sentenced to 14 years in prison for refusing to wear a veil and protesting the Islamic Republic of Iran’s mandatory hijab laws. Their first words after their release: Woman, Life, Freedompic.twitter.com/kXTOkDew4x — Karim Sadjadpour (@ksadjadpour) February 15, 2023 Arabshahi and Ariani were arrested in 2019. Arabshahi was sentenced to almost 10 years in prison, while Ariani was sentenced to five years. Several other Iranian activists have been released in recent days. Earlier this month, state media reported that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had pardoned tens of thousands of prisoners, many of whom had been arrested during the recent anti-regime protests following the death in custody of Amini in september. But right-wing activists expressed skepticism over the announcement, pointing out that many prominent figures are still in jail and activists continue to be arrested. On Tuesday, the Ahwaz Human Rights Organization (AHRO), which monitors human rights abuses in Arab-populated areas of southwestern Iran, reported that six Iranian Arab political prisoners had been sentenced to death and that six others had been sentenced to prison terms ranging from five to 35 years. Amini was a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman who died on September 16, shortly after being arrested by vice squad for allegedly breaking the country’s strict dress rules for women. His death sparked months of protests that quickly turned into calls for the overthrow of the Islamic Republic. The protests were met with a violent crackdown by authorities, who viewed the demonstrations as riots supported by foreign powers, namely the United States and Israel. Learn more: Exiled Iranian chess player says she doesn’t regret taking off her hijab

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.alarabiya.net/News/middle-east/2023/02/16/Iranian-activists-defy-dress-rules-chant-pro-protest-slogan-upon-release-from-prison The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

