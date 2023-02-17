GQ men’s fashion magazine enters the NFT: launches issue 001 of GQ3





GQ launches its first NFT collection, GQ3 Problem 001: Change is good.

Holders and Minters will enjoy several exclusive benefits. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are all the rage these days. With its inherent benefits, it helps businesses expand their customer base faster than ever. It opens up a whole new arena of marketing and promotions. Men’s fashion magazine GQ has released its NFT collection, giving holders access to subscriptions, merchandise and live events. GQ Magazine will launch its first #NFT Collection related to real-world rewards Holders of the GQ3 Inaugural Collection will have access to a magazine subscription, merchandise and live events. pic.twitter.com/LgIIsLTfaw — CryptoCognition (@CryptoCognite) February 16, 2023 It will be titled GQ3 Number 001: Change is good, including 1,661 NFTs linked to unique artworks by artists such as Chuck Anderson, Kelsey Nioziolek, REO and Serwah Affafuah. Each token allows its holders to claim additional rewards. Each artist would create over 100 exclusive strokes which would be algorithmically combined to create the series of artworks. Each NFT would be priced at 0.1957 ETH, or around $330. The Ethereum price is a tribute to the fashion magazine’s birth year. The collection minting would begin in phases starting March 8, 2023. Initially, active GQ Discord members would be allowed, and the rest would eventually be allowed. The added benefits of these would be as follows. Early access to all GQ Members could access GQ discord and members-only live events. They will be asked for contributions in future projects on what to build next, and they will also have access to future GQ3 drops. Live parties and events They will have access to community-exclusive GQ3 live parties and events. The first party will take place during NFT.NYC in April 2023. Exclusive access to merchandise Minting these GQ3 Issue 001 tokens would grant members a claim on the founders-only GQ3 hats. They would also be first in line to access all future products, capsule collections and collaborations. A secure GQ box US-based mining members can claim free GQ boxes made up of specially selected products, which are meticulously tested and recommended by GQ editors. GQ Subscriptions Each holder will receive a one-year subscription to the print magazine delivered to their door, as well as unlimited access to its digital format. The initial drop phase will include four selected artists. They will be challenged to explore the GQ currency of change is good with their art. GQ entered Web3 with mixed results. CNN launched its NFT Vault marketplace in June 2021 but had to shut it down in October 2022 because some community members accused them of pulling a rug. TIME Magazine also launched its TIMEPieces NFT collection in September 2021; the collection included works of art by more than 40 artists and to date has 11,450 pieces. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are a relatively new market, although its potential for revolution is beyond doubt. Nevertheless, the participation of large companies in the sector is necessary to accelerate mass adoption. A new technology can be widely accepted if it is backed by someone people trust. Latest posts from Nancy J. Allen (see everything)

