Pasties are making a comeback at New York Fashion Week

They follow trends.

The designers of New York Fashion Week chose to celebrate the nearly liberated nipple with a slew of striking areola accessories, as show after show offered extravagant outfits incorporating highly decorative pastries.

The walk down the breast lane has left some fashion followers feeling caught in the headlights.

I feel like fashion is getting riskier and old-school rules don’t apply anymore, style expert George Kotsiopoulos told The Post. We’ve gotten to the point that there’s only so much more you can do, other than sending naked women down the runway.

By turns glamorous, surreal and fetishistic, the twins almost screamed for attention. At Area, creative director Piotrek Panszczyk showed off a golden banana peel corset with coordinating cha-cha covers. Puppet and puppet designer Carly Mark served halters made from strings of black beads, strategically topped with fried eggs or sculpted resin rosebuds. Kim Shui, meanwhile, transformed her initial K into a pair of shimmering chest pins held together by laces.







Puppet and puppet designer Carly Mark served halters made from strings of black beads, strategically topped with fried eggs or sculpted resin rosebuds. WWD via Getty Images







A model at the marionette and puppet show rocks the fried egg look. WWD via Getty Images







Model Nakai stuns in Kim Shui. @davidgannonphotography

Nakai, the model who flaunted the barely there flair, applauded the exhibit.

My boobs were out, so 10 out of 10 of me, the size 2 stunner gushed to a reporter backstage. That’s all I need!

Created in the 1920s for burlesque performers to circumvent nudity laws, pasty has gone back and forth. In 1999, Lil Kim teamed spherical seashell sequin mufflers with a one-shoulder jumpsuit for the MTV VMAs. Diana Ross was so taken with the look that she shook the bazooms of rappers on stage.







Rapper Lil’ Kim teamed sequined spherical seashell mufflers with a one-shoulder jumpsuit for the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards. Getty Images

Fifteen years later, fashion editors swooned when Tom Ford showed off a party dress with glittering breasts embedded in the sheer bodice. (Rihanna quickly shook it off.) In 2009, Lindsay Lohan has been criticized for featuring heart-shaped double-header doilies in her disastrous debut collection for Ungaro. Offended critics called the collaboration a hot and truly, deeply awful mess.

Fast forward to 2016, when Saint Laurent’s pasty and single-crystal leather dress combo was hailed as a powerful ode to female sexuality. Around this time, young women, driven by ideals of body equality and body positivity, began parading at parties, clubs, music festivals and on Instagram.

And last year, Doja Cat won big at the Billboard Music Awards in gold nipple covers and a black Schiaparelli dress, while Camila Cabello wowed this month’s Grammys in a Peekaboo PatBO dress.







Tom Ford showed off a party dress with glittering breasts embedded in the sheer bodice in 2014; Rihanna quickly shook it off. Christopher Polk

Kotsiopoulos, who co-owns Or Bar in West Hollywood, Calif., said he sees women in revealing clothes all the time and told the Post that if they have the confidence, why not go. ?

The younger generation has far fewer blockages, he said. There are fewer restrictions and rules on what is considered appropriate attire and many young women are empowered to show off their bodies.

Indeed, Shui said her fall collection is about agency, safety and women’s freedom of expression. This is not to say that if you show a lot of skin you are sexy. It’s your right to choose what you want to wear. The designer told the Post that her nipple jewelry can easily be styled over a tank top or long-sleeved top for coverage.







Singer Doja Cat won big at last year’s Billboard Music Awards with gold nipple covers and a black Schiaparelli dress. Image News Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock







Camila Cabello wowed this month’s Grammys in a PatBO peekaboo dress. Getty Images

Heather Cocks and Jessica Morgan, fashion bloggers and authors known as Fug Girls, told the Post that the newfound freedom is a reaction to pandemic sweatpants and COVID-induced isolation.

I suspect what we’re seeing is the final phase, hopefully, of coming out of darkness, Cocks said. It really feels like we’re in a time when people want to redefine what you would call a shirt.

Even so, sometimes you just can’t let it all hang out.

My advice for wearing stuff like this is, like everything, to know your audience, Morgan added. If you’re going to the IRS for your tax audit, maybe skip the blocks. On the way to the club? Have fun! Bring a coat.