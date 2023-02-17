Cosonsen skater dress can be worn in winter or spring

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, so we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.

Were hitting that time of year when we weren’t really sure what kind of clothes we should buy. We still need things we can wear while it’s cold, because for many of us snow could very well still be expected, but we don’t want to buy everything to buy winter clothes. Spring is just around the corner!

Now is definitely the time to focus on pieces that you can style for winter and then easily transition into spring. You want something that makes sense to both, naturally, rather than something you have to force. Something you can wear with boots one day and sandals the next. Something like this Cosonsen dress from Amazon!

This mini dress has a wrap-inspired skater design, serving up two timeless trends in one piece. This means it has a deep v-neckline and a flattering tie at the waist, similar to a wrap dress, but the floaty skirt is ruffled and asymmetrical, skater style. It also has long sleeves that taper at the wrists, as well as a zipper in the back!

We also liked to see that this dress is made from 100% dacron, which is a substantial form of high quality polyester that is soft, flowy and airy. Perfect for this type of decor! It’s also available in over 20 colors and patterns, from solids to florals to swirly stripes. You’ll also notice a bunch of short sleeve versions of this dress available on the same page!

Let’s take a look at how to style this dress so that you can wear it from the start without worry. While it’s still cold, definitely put on a pair of tights. You can also layer knee high socks or knee high socks if it is very cold. Then slip your feet into any type of boot: Chelsea, combat, riding, heeled, lug sole, etc. It works with all of the above! You can also throw on a triangle scarf or beanie for added warmth, or layer with an oversized blazer.

When the sun starts to shine and the snow has melted, all you really have to do with this dress it’s pairing it with your favorite sandals. Flip flops, gladiator sandals, strappy platforms or stiletto heels again, it all works. Sneakers and flats will also look fantastic! There are many ways you can seriously dress this piece up. Add jewelry to accessorize!

