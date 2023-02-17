Second-hand style makes strides in Oxfams London Fashion Week show | London Fashion Week





The first show which kicked off London Fashion Week on Thursday night had all the usual elements you would expect, a long runway with upbeat music, models in high heels and surprise celebrity appearances forcing the front row to take out their phones. However, there was one particular point of difference: the actors, including model Erin OConnor, TV presenter Miquita Oliver and trans activist Munroe Bergdorf, were all wearing second-hand clothes. Munroe Bergdorf walks the runway at Oxfam Fashion Fighting Poverty. Photo: Tristan Fewings/BFC/Getty Images The show, Oxfam Fashion Fighting Poverty, was the non-profit’s third time at London Fashion Week. All the clothes came from Oxfam’s own stores and were styled by British designer Bay Garnett. Every look was available for buy on eBay after the show, helping raise money for the charity. Garnett is a pioneer of second-hand fashion and dressed Kate Moss in pieces she found at charity and vintage shops for a shoot in British Vogue in 2003. A banana print top featured in the shoot, which Garnett had found in New York, even went to inspire Chlos’ Spring/Summer 04 collection. For the Thursday night show, Garnett said she started the process by thinking about different types of tribes. Working out of stock at Oxfams 50,000 square foot warehouse in West Yorkshire, Garnett narrowed down what she wanted to showcase with different types of tribes in mind. There has to be some type of character in the garment, and then I piece it together. So there are punks, goths, the 60s, Americana, it’s a real mix. Tasha Ghouri in a pink mini dress for the Oxfams Fashion Fighting Poverty London Fashion Week show. Photograph: Jordan Pettitt/PA Rejecting trends, I think it’s a construct Garnett cleverly created a variety of looks that would always appeal to a wide variety of cohorts. Reality TV star and eBay ambassador Tasha Ghouri looked straight out of the Love Island ensemble in a hot pink mini dress and diamond heels. Erin OConnor paid homage to Yves Saint Laurent in a simple Le Smoking-esque black suit, while a pregnant Daisy Lowe appeared to follow pop star Rihannas’ guide to maternity clothes in a skin-tight mini velvet. Meanwhile, train enthusiast and TikTok star Francis Bourgeois, who starred in a campaign for Gucci, wore a two-piece plaid suit that looked like it might have been fresh off the runway in Milan. Francis Bourgeois wears a checked two-piece suit at Oxfam Fashion Fighting Poverty. Photo: Tristan Fewings/BFC/Getty Images One of Garnett’s favorite finds was a purple 1960s Christian Dior suit, modeled by British costume designer Sandy Powell. Dressed in a pink shirt and magenta ribbon tie backstage, Powell said it was the kind of thing she would wear in real life too. I encourage anyone who still buys fast fashion to stop. Buy something from a charity store instead. It lasts so much longer. It was a sentiment shared by Bergdorf. My favorite charity store find was Burberry pants. They didn’t fit so I passed them on to a friend. Sharing clothes is part of sustainability. Not everything came with a designer label, but most were vintage pieces, including an ’80s taffeta-style ballgown worn by Oliver, and Garnett deliberately avoided any fast fashion labels. The parade, which was sold out, reflects the growing interest in second-hand fashion. According to GlobalData, the UK clothing resale market grew by 149% between 2016 and 2022. It is expected to grow by 67.5% between 2022 and 2026. An Oxfam spokesperson said its main categories of clothing, including women’s clothing and men’s clothing, are selling the best. year of the past six, with annual growth of more than 20%. Pregnant Daisy Lowe in a tight velvet mini skirt Photo: Tristan Fewings/BFC/Getty Images Garnett, who began her career in fashion in the 90s, is excited about the growing popularity of second-hand clothes, especially among younger generations. Buying used is a form of activism. Were in a climate emergency, so why wouldn’t Gen Z buy second-hand? A sustainable option is now cool. Later in the evening, demi-couture designer Harris Reed presented a flamboyant collection inspired by Shakespeare’s famous monologue All the Worlds a Scene, from As You Like It. The show was opened by actress Florence Pugh, who performed part of Jaquess’ speech, while models wore gold and black sequins for a live performance of Led Zeppelin.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/fashion/2023/feb/16/secondhand-style-strides-forward-in-oxfams-london-fashion-week-show The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos