Fashion
Pharrell Williams surprises with his new career as creative director of the great fashion house Louis Vuitton
He’s known for his quirky personal style – he’s now been named creative director at one of the industry’s biggest fashion houses.
American musician, record producer and designer Pharrell Williams will succeed Virgil Abloh as creative director of Louis Vuitton for men, according to a statement released by the French luxury fashion house this week.
The appointment is effective immediately and his first collection will debut in June during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris.
I am happy to welcome Pharrell home, after our collaborations in 2004 and 2008 for Louis Vuitton, as the new creative director for menswear, said Pietro Beccari, president and CEO of Louis Vuitton in a press release.
His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton to a very exciting new chapter.
The company said Williams was a visionary whose creative worlds span from music to art and fashion, establishing himself as a global cultural icon over the past two decades.
The way it breaks boundaries through the different worlds it explores, aligns with Louis Vuitton’s status as a Maison Culturelle, reinforcing its values of innovation, pioneering spirit and entrepreneurship, have- they added.
The news comes just over a year after Abloh died in November 2021, aged 41, following a private battle with cancer.
The unexpected passing of the visionary designers sent shockwaves through the industry and beyond.
As Louis Vuitton’s first black creative director, Abloh made history when he was named in 2018.
He was widely credited for bringing a younger demographic to the legendary fashion house with designs that brought a streetwear aesthetic to the world of luxury.
The news of Williams’ appointment ends months of speculation over who would succeed Abloh.
While 13-time Grammy winner Williams is best known for his music career, the 49-year-old also has strong fashion credentials.
He co-founded streetwear brand Billionaire Boys Club in 2003 with fashion designer Nigo and has collaborated with numerous luxury brands including Tiffany & Co., Moncler and Adidas.
From a huge brown top hat he wore to the 2014 Grammy Awards to his now-iconic jewel-embellished Tiffany sunglasses, Williams’ bold personal style often grabs the headlines and he’s no stranger to fashion. front row fashion.
Like Abloh, Williams’ creativity is interdisciplinary.
At the beginning of 2022, he announced that he was involved in an ambitious new hotel project, which is scheduled to open next year in the Bahamas.
During the pandemic, he released a set of portable cutlery to limit single-use plastic consumption when dining outdoors.
He also launched a skincare line called Humanrace.
It remains to be seen how Williams will apply her skills to her new role at Louis Vuitton.
However, a flurry of industry reactions to the news on social media suggests Hell sold out for its first show this summer.
– with CNN
