Fashion Week Recap (So Far): New York, London, Milan, Paris





Hundreds of shows will have taken place in New York, London, Milan and Paris by the end of these four consecutive fashion weeks or fashion month. Even for the most clothing-obsessed, it’s a lot to follow. And what happens inside the Fall 2023 runway shows is just part of the action: for every runway show, there are other equally captivating ones in the crowd or in the Street. The following collection of articles is a guide to the most memorable shows, clothes and moments witnessed by Styles reporters and editors during Fashion Month. (Yes, that was Greg from The White Lotus walking the runway at Eckhaus Latta.) New York Fashion Week may be over, but London, Milan and Paris are still to come. Be there to report, review and add to this list like we do. Different visions of dressing rich

On several catwalks in New York, Vanessa Friedman, the Times’ chief fashion critic, wrote: The story the clothes told this fashion week was one of redefinition: a shift in the hierarchy of aspirations and wealth, dress codes that signal power and success.

Labels that offered take on what it means to dress rich included household names Tory Burch, Michael Kors, Carolina Herrera, and some younger brands worth getting familiar with, including Luar and Who Decides War. Planes shot down and decadent dinners

A common refrain in fashion is that the clothes speak for themselves. But sometimes carefully crafted ensembles can enhance the appeal of pieces on a catwalk. At Thom Browne, models paraded past a life-size biplane that appeared to have crash-landed in a clock-shaped desert made with eight tons of sand. And at Rodarte, a collection featuring what Vanessa Friedman, the Times’ chief fashion critic, described as cobweb dresses and knitwear by Morticia Addams was displayed in an old bank that had been filled with dining tables, chairs and shimmering silver candelabra that heightened the drama of the attire.

Fashion that embraces imperfection

Coach, in recent years, has made a signature of PG-rated wardrobes, as The Times’ chief fashion critic Vanessa Friedman put it. But her latest show featured what she described as raw basics created with upcycled, upcycled and reclaimed materials that made clothes look like they had been wrung out and emerged victorious on the other side. Elena Velez, who in 2022 was named Emerging Designer of the Year by the Council of Fashion Designers of America, has redoubled her efforts to showcase the beauty in imperfection. Her clothes are torn, raw, bound and salvaged, Vanessa wrote, adding that the bodies on her trail are messy on a human scale. Before Milan Fashion Week, a hunger strike

Stella Jean, the Haitian-Italian fashion designer who started showing in Milan in 2013, is the only black member of the National Chamber of Italian Fashion, the organization that organizes the fall and spring fashion weeks of the city. A few years after speaking out about what she described as a lack of support for black designers within the Italian fashion industry, Ms Jean announced this month that she would go on a hunger strike to attract attention to the matter, which she says has not improved greatly. A pipeline from the White Lotus to the track

Since the HBO series The White Lotus wrapped its second season in December, many of its cast members have sat front row during shows. But actor Jon Gries was the first to be seen on the catwalk during New York Fashion Week, wrote Times fashion reporter Jessica Testa. In the series, Mr. Gries plays Greg, Tanya McQuoid’s husband. On the Eckhaus Latta catwalk, he wore a loose yellowish-green sweater and wide linen pants. Going to a fashion show, he told Jessica, was something I had never done and wanted to try. He also suggested White Lotus viewers might not have seen the last of Tanya after she fell from a yacht into the sea. The wearable trend

At the New York shows of established (Proenza Schouler) and emerging (Fforme) brands, Vanessa Friedman, the Times’ chief fashion critic, observed something radical, as she put it: clothes designed more to be worn only to be noticed. Time spent online now emphasizes the viral, which itself emphasizes the extreme and the absurd, she wrote, adding that it’s not because a piece of clothing don’t shout, Look at me!, that it’s boring or corporate. or pimping. Models dressing up as rabbits and reptiles

On February 10, the first day of New York Fashion Week, it didn’t take long for things to go wild: that night, Collina Strada presented her collection on models made up to look like a small zoo fit for animals. Some had the scaly faces of reptiles, others had the teeth of rabbits or the snouts of pigs. Under all this makeup, on the bodies of the models, there were also striking clothes. Was it Vivienne Westwood?

New York Fashion Week unofficially began on February 2, when Marc Jacobs held his Fall 2023 show more than a week before the official calendar began. As models began to parade down the catwalk, it became clear that the collection, called Heroes, was a tribute to British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, who died in December and was a hero to many (in fashion, from du less) for bringing punk from the fringe into the mainstream.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/article/fashion-week-recap-ny-london-milan.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos