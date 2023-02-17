4 things to know about next week’s Micam show in Milan





Micam Milano is gearing up for a big comeback next week for its 95th edition. Scheduled to take place from February 19 to 22, the international shoe fair is returning to its four-day format after seeing encouraging signs of market recovery, show organizers said. No more WWD A total of 988 brands, including 451 foreign exhibitors, will present their products. New to this edition include Alberto Guardiani, Buffalo Boots, Cult, Kenneth ColeLuciano Padovan and Oxen. According to the Micam and Assocalzaturifici chair Giovanna Ceolinithe fair has always represented not only the litmus test for the market, but also a privileged opportunity to get a glimpse of the trends of the future. At a pivotal time to support the sector’s economic recovery and return productivity to pre-pandemic levels, this tradeshow represents an extraordinary opportunity, Ceolini said in a statement. The upcoming edition has a strong focus on innovation in retail and the latest developments in sustainability. Technological upgrading and digitalization are key factors in our industry that can help make footwear businesses more attractive to new generations. Here, FN explores four things to know about next week’s show. Micam X has a new look Micam X, the show’s innovation hub, returns this season to the first pavilion with a new layout designed to showcase the transformations in the footwear industry. Each area of ​​Micam X will cover four main themes, including trends and materials; sustainability; heritage and future of artistic fashion; and the future of retail. These themes will also be addressed in panel discussions throughout the event, with Federico Brugnoli, CEO and Founder of Spin 360, as host. CREDIT: MARCO FERRARIO Explore the future of retail technology This season sees the addition of a new space dedicated to the future of retail technology as augmented reality and live shopping experiences become more mainstream. Futurecleo will showcase the Magic Mirror, a technology that allows customers to try on clothes and shoes virtually in real time. Dtech Lab, Bambuser and an Offbeat will simulate live shopping experiences. Footwearology will deliver an immersive AI-powered experience revealing visuals of the shoe store of the future. The Footwearist will showcase an example of on-demand manufacturing using two 3D printers. And finally, Zakeke will provide a 3D configurator that offers virtual 3D models ready to be customized. The story continues A new certified sustainable territory New this season is a space inside Micam X dedicated to VCS (Verified Carbon Standard) certified steps, the first certification mark for the footwear industry, awarded to companies that have committed themselves to a process of evaluation, measurement and improvement of their performance in terms of sustainable development. in accordance with internationally recognized standards. This area will serve as a hub of sustainability-focused Micam brands and innovation highlights and is an evolution of past Micam Sustainability Lab seasons. Emerging designers and startup spotlights Also inside Micam X, the tradeshow will focus on emerging designers in a space bringing together 12 creatives from around the world. These creators include 10.2 (France), Ahdiid (Italy), hont (USA), Felipe Fiallo (Ecuador), ID-Eight (Italy and Korea), Marianna Mazza (Italy), Salone Monet (USA), Selva (Spain), Shoe Shoe (France), Sophie Benel (France), Sucette (Italy), Vandrelaar (Great Britain). This edition will also highlight startups and young entrepreneurs in footwear and fashion. Participating startups include Appcycled, Leath3R, Lab-go and iHeel. Best of WWD Click here to read the full article.

