Anne Hathaway wears sheer black fishnet dress at Berlin Film Festival

Anne Hathaway gave the Berlin Film Festival one of her hottest red carpet looks of the night when she stepped out at the She came to me premiered in a sheer black mesh column dress by Valentino. The 40-year-old actress also wore black opera gloves with her hair stylishly styled.

This look is the latest in a very strong red carpet fashion run for Hathaway. It also comes as the actress found more peace with herself and stopped letting other people’s opinions diminish her.

Hathaway, who was featured in ELLE’s Women in Hollywood issue this fall, spoke at the magazine’s event in Los Angeles to celebrate her and her fellow awardees about how the Hathahate of the past has affected.

In my opinion, let the language of hate begin with oneself, she began. Thanks for letting me go. I felt it was important to address this concept because I recently overheard a little girl, between 8 and 11 years old, telling her mother in a parking lot that her friend, who I assume is also a little girl , hated his own mouth. And I really felt for this young, young little girl experiencing the first wave of self-loathing, which I’m sure a lot of us understand. And we don’t have enough time to discuss all the myriad causes of the violent language of hate and the compelling need to end it.

Ten years ago, I had the opportunity to look at the language of hate from a new angle, she continued. For context, it was a language I had used with myself since I was 7 years old. And when your self-inflicted pain is suddenly amplified somehow to, say, the full volume of the internet, that’s one thing.

When it happened to me, I realized that wasn’t it. This was not the place, she said. When what happened happened, I realized that I had no desire to have anything to do with this energy line. At any level. I would not create any more art from this place. I wouldn’t hold a place for him anymore, I wouldn’t live in his fear anymore, I wouldn’t speak his language anymore for no reason. To anyone. Me included. Because there is a difference between existence and behavior. You can judge the behavior. You can forgive a behavior or not. But you don’t have the right to judge and especially not to hate someone for existing. And if you do, you’re not where it is.

Hatred seems to me to be the opposite of life; in such hard ground, nothing can grow properly, if at all, she added. And I feel like that’s what we’re talking about when we talk about culture. We are essentially talking about the soil in which our collective and personal roots are rooted. And as a mother of young children, that is, someone who has spent the last six years around young children, I am a firm believer that we are born experiencing love. And then we form, in a culture of misplaced hate, unhealed wound and toxicity that is the by-product of both.

The following point is debatable, and I hope it is not offensive in its optimism, but: I believe that the GOOD The news of learning hate is that whoever learns it can learn, it has advanced There’s a brain out there. I hope they give themselves a chance to relearn love.