An inside look at the fashion collection

NEW YORK We stand on the shoulders of giants.Andr Leon Talley was indeed an influential fashion giant.

As fashion week descended on New York City, the memories of the former creative director of Vogue, who died on January 18, 2022, were the tentpole: his impact as a fashion journalist fearless, defender and curator with an oversized wealth of knowledge looms large. At a live auction on Wednesday, individual pieces fetched tens of thousands of dollars and the overall sale totaled $1.3 million,according to Christie’s auction house. Before the items were disbursed, the physical remains of his memory were on display throughout the week in Midtown Manhattan.

Talley’s memory was further heightened on a national stage during the Super Bowl halftime show as Rihanna, who was close to Talley, wore a red quilt-sized puffer jacket from Alaa, apparently pay homage Norma Kamali coat by Talley in the same shade.

The legend’s career spanned the intersection of fashion, art and black history, beginning his journey as curator of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute before working for the magazine Interview with Andy Warhol. He later held editorial titles at fashion events including WWD, Ebony Magazine, W Magazine and later as the first and only black creative director and later editor.

Notches in his timeline of legendary cultural contributions are evident in the well-worn and beloved objects collected from his home in White Plains, New York.

An inside look at some of the more than 400 pieces collected by Christie’s reveals the beauty with which he carefully surrounded himself in a life punctuated by both glamor and heartache.

Obituary:AndrLeon Talley, fashion industry icon and former creative director of Vogue, dies at 73

The sale of Talley’s items will benefit his first fashion influence: the church

Although Talley had witnessed the wonders of fashion around the world, including the YSL shows in Paris and the inner workings of designer Karl Lagerfeld’s house, his fashion center was the black church he attended with his grandmother child in North Carolina.

“We went to church and I got into fashion,” Talley said during an episode of PBS’ “Finding Your Roots” which released in April. “Everyone in the church was a queen.”

Talley has entered fashion’s most exclusive halls, but his collections along the way will benefit his debut. and his home church where he grew up: Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church in Durham, North Carolina.

“He loved his church, I think he took all the people he loved at one point,” said close friend and fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg. says Christie’s in a video for the in-person exhibit, highlighting Talley’s talent and their enduring friendship.

Talley’s collection includes caftans, furniture, Louis Vuitton trunks

Luxury items from the Talley collection that were shared between Christie’s, the Savannah College of Art and Design and its estate included several hand-painted Louis Vuitton trunks, a Herms bicycle and numerous iconic kaftans designed by fashion luminaries Tom Ford, Ralph Rucci, Dapper Dan and von Furstenberg . Quotes from the blacksmith and striking photos dotted the Christie’s exhibit, on display in the days leading up to the auction and open to the public.

Among Talley’s possessions were items he had collected on his travels to several corners of the world, including kaftans by the designerPatience Torlowei, who visited the exhibition to pay homage to him and whowhom he met in Nigeria during his first visit with Naomi Campbell during Arise Fashion Week.

There was no fashion house that wasn’t collected among Talley’s items, which included gold button coats made by Gianni Versace before his death in 1997, pieces by Chanel, Gucci, couture Dior, Balenciaga and Prada.

Among the luxuries were also the most common, including a pair of NAACP t-shirts he woreat the Met Gala with Whoopi Goldberg in 2010 under a Ralph Rucci cape. The simplest clothing items were made more fabulous with dazzle and personalization (her name beaded on the shoulder with black rhinestones) and LL Bean bags emblazoned with “Talley” and “Vogue.” The pair of personalized shirts sold for $1,386 and the pair of canvas bags has a current bid of $2,000.

The exhibit featured his large collection of Louis Vuitton trunks and bags, including one he wore in the first movie “Sex and the City.” A quote on one of the many bands reads: “I simply NEED an oversized Louis Vuitton trunk to travel with!” Auction organizers noted that they found receipts and scarves in pockets and bags as they kept her belongings.

Rooms from his New York home have been grouped together in a living room of sorts, reflecting how his eye for design extended to interiors and replicating exactly how the designs lived in his space.

Several extra-large Herms Birkin bags, sets of Keith Haring plates, boxes of Interview magazines, and Manolo Blahnik shoes showcased Talley’s sartorial flair and sentimentality.

“A generous and loving friend to me”:Naomi Campbell, Anna Wintour, More Cry Andr Leon Talley

Talley’s connections were reflected in the art, photos he collected

Among the fashion’s physical artifacts was the visual of the collection obtained by Christie’s. Talley’s possessions included several works of art and photographs, from big names in modern art like the former patron and friendAndy Warhol and close friends and mentors including Diana Vreeland and Lagerfeld.

A sizable collection of sketches and Chanel from the Lagerfeld era, including a Chanel tennis racket still encased in plastic, showcased Talley and Lagerfeld’s complicated friendship for years.

Another complex relationship in Talley’s life, with Vogue eEditor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, was on display with a singular photo of her, the only image of the fashion boss sales curators found in his home. Wintour’s portrait, produced by Annie Leibovitz in 2015, sold for $25,200.

Still, Vreeland, a former Vogue editor and consultant to the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, featured prominently. A large wall with photographs and artwork depicting her formed part of Talley’s collection.