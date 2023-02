Tessa Thompson parties in flowing white dress and 6-inch heels in London – Footwear News

Tessa Thompson was seen attending a ‘Creed III’ premiere at NoMad yesterday in London. The star wore a stark white ensemble which she wore with sky-high heels. Making a glamorous appearance, Thompson wore a white off-the-shoulder maxi dress with long loose sleeves and a figure-hugging silhouette. On the accessory side, the “Thor: Love and Thunder” actress rocked a shiny black teardrop clutch by Simone Rocha that she wore with high-shine silver accessories.

Tessa Thompson attends the ‘Creed III’ afterparty at NoMad on February 15, 2023 in London. CREDIT: GC Images As for her hair, Thompson pulled her reddish-brown locks together in a sleek bun with face-framing pieces. Standing tall, Thompson wore black platform sandals with chunky heels that had the star dominating her fellow comedians. Although unconventional, the heels work to elongate and elongate, while the straps hold the awesome shoes in place. The pair of platforms featured chunky soles, thick and sturdy straps, rounded toes, and towering heels that reached around 6 inches in height. Related

Zoom on Tessa Thompson’s shoes. CREDIT: GC Images The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought after shoe styles and can be found in various colorful iterations from top brands like Gucci, Valentino and Burberry. Thompson isn’t one to go the expected fashion route. Whether she’s experimenting with fun beauty looks or revisiting classic pieces, her picks consistently land her on best-dressed lists. Earlier today, Thompson attended the UK premiere of ‘Creed III’. Thompson hit the red carpet in a voluminous silver metallic gown by Robert Wun Couture. The strapless piece featured a subtle sweetheart neckline, slanted side pockets and a dramatic train that gently swept the floor as she walked.

Tessa Thompson attends the UK Premiere of ‘Creed III’ at Cineworld Leicester Square on February 15, 2023 in London, England. CREDIT: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com PICTURES: Find out how other stars created wedge heels.

