Chaz Jordan’s Studio 1989 collection is anything but a cookie cutter

For Chaz Jordan, that’s been a long time coming. The Los Angeles-based designer isn’t exactly long in the tooth at 33, but he’s been at it since 2011, when he worked alongside Don C. and Virgil Abloh at Chicago’s RSVP Gallery. Go a little further and he’s in Paris, launching his first brand, Au Courant. A few years later, Au Courant morphed into Ih Nom Uh Nit, which quickly gained a following in this intersectional space where celebrities, fashion heads and semi-professional cool kids meet. Ih Nom Uh Nit was acquired by a third party after that, and Jordan eventually landed in Los Angeles to start his latest business, 1989 Workshopin 2021.

When Jordan and I connect by phone, he’s back in Paris, where the entire Studio 1989 team held a fashion show at the famed Palais de Tokyo and met industry insiders from around the world. It’s a full loop moment crashing into a mark about to break a big moment. The fall/winter 2023 collection, inspired by The Batman and rendered in every shade of black imaginable, turns out to be a success. And although Jordan explains that Japan and Europe are currently 1989’s biggest markets, the brand is targeting the United States in a major way. It is, after all, the designer’s playground. He is looking to fill the gap he feels the market is missing right now and take it over.

My wheelhouse is luxury, he explains. But with the pandemic, it feels like I can’t let another fucking luxury brand down because it would fall on deaf ears. Instead, 1989 Studio focuses on a more accessible space. Its not-cheap t-shirts start around $200, just over half the price of something similar from, say, Off-White, but it’s less likely to cause full-fledged sticker shock. And if you’re looking for something a little less logo-driven, made with consideration, and designed for real life, 1989 Studio might just be the next big thing in your wardrobe.

Below, Jordan gets philosophical about the nature of inspiration, creating clothes he actually wants to wear, and why he listens to numbers, but only sometimes.

Now imagine him with a bat mask to match the makeup. courtesy

On the new Studio 1989 collection

I start with the world. And that world started like my time with Virgil and Ye and all of us, when we were living in Paris, it was 2013. That period was when Balmain jeans started. And it was definitely a time when, when you bought these things, you felt like shit. You know what I mean? Putting on these jeans is like when you go out, you can go have a coffee, but you say to yourself, this is shit. No logos.

And I felt the industry, as a whole, was missing that. I no longer have that feeling. I don’t even buy clothes anymore, because there is nothing on the market that looks like me, I could wear that every day and I feel good. So, I wanted to start in this period; It was the first step. Then it’s, how do I create that feeling and that vibe in the products? So, I’m just going to, well, let me just rethink, repurpose our whole wardrobe from that period. And that’s how you get the nod to the Givenchy the Rottweiler t-shirt. You have the hoodies with the side zips. You have the leather biker jeans. The flannel that I made with the 1989 logo was a nod to Virgil, again, with the Pyrex, with the Ralph flannels.

courtesy

Finding inspiration in film…

For me, the goal is to bring that feeling of excitement, to bring that fun back into the industry, where it’s not so fucking cookie-cutter, very dry, stale, unemotional. I draw a lot of inspiration from cinema. I’ve seen more movies than they probably did. So I tend to think of a theme. And once that theme is here, I’ll watch Newsletter with McQueen, for example. I’ll develop a whole collection in my head just from one of her outfits. So I think that’s one of my secret weapons that I can take from this and bring it into an accessible world.

…and every day

I could walk down the street. I could be at the museum. I could do anything. And I will see something that will trigger me. But honestly, there’s no rhyme or reason. There is no method. It just happens in the moment because I consume so much media. I’m like six to seven hours of podcasts a day, plus movies, shit that I see when I’m out in the world.

So I’m always absorbing, absorbing, absorbing. And that’s what I felt that made Kanye who he was, because of his life experiences and everything he had access to and exposure to. When you take in that much shit from across the world, you’ll be on another fucking creative playground. So, I try to travel as much as possible, soak up as much as possible, do as many different things in different areas as possible, so that it’s just shit flying all over me. And then I try to incorporate some of those things when appropriate.

courtesy

Paying attention to the numbers

I listen to people, to a certain extent. I’ve never been big on market data; it’s a slippery slope, because once you start doing that, you start sacrificing or limiting the creative process, because now you’re like, “Let’s see that shit from last season. I have to do that. I have to do this.” And now you occupy a part of your brain that could be used for completely new ideas. It’s a balancing act, that’s for sure.

courtesy

On designing your own wardrobe

My approach has always been pragmatic. And when I draw, it’s really out of necessity for my personal wardrobe. So if I need cargo pants, I’ll just make the cargo pants. If I need a perfectly cut white t-shirt I will just make the white t-shirt.

This has guided me throughout my career. I never check trend forecasts. I’m probably following three brands in total, and none of them are my friends, because I don’t want to get to the point where I subconsciously design like another person. So I just prefer to keep my shit to my lifestyle, which is what I need at that time. Especially in Los Angeles, it’s all about comfort. You have to find the line between comfort and style, how not to go too far in comfort, but not too far in style, where you feel you have to go somewhere nice to put it. So I keep it simple, with shit that I can mix and everything goes together any time of the day.