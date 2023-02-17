Reviews | At New York Fashion Week, clothes are a lens of American priorities





Comment this story Comment During last week’s State of the Union address, I found my attention diverted by an odd detail. This was not a policy proposal from President Bidens or an alarming fentanyl statistic. What I couldn’t help but think about, as the cameras filmed the Chamber, was Senator Kyrsten Sinemas’ lemon yellow dress, with its almost skin-tight fit and gigantic butterfly sleeves. Christine Emba: How to stop abortion? Here’s what the anti-abortion walkers told me. Why so bright? For what those sleeves? Can anyone sitting behind her see? Why wear this tonight? After all, clothes have meaning. Sinema was trying to say something but what? In DC, fashion is rarely the first thing that comes to mind, as evidenced by the ill-fitting suits so common in our halls of power. Elsewhere, however, special attention is paid. In fact, just days after the President laid out his priorities in the political Capitol, New York Fashion Week decided to do the same in our cultural capital. I went there to ask the designers, models, photographers, street style stars present this season what fashion has to say about our current moment. Claude Shannon, the MIT professor known as the father of information theory, made a distinction between data and information. The data is normative of the events we expect. Information, however, is created when an event deviates from the norm, surprise has meaning. Follow Christine Emba the opinions of Follow A sea of ​​blue and gray suits is normal. A canary yellow dress is a surprise. America’s $350 billion fashion industry creates one of the country’s biggest exports: Levis are the soft power, the cowboy hat an internationally recognized symbol. Theories abound as to whether hem lengths or lipstick colors reflect the national mood or can actually predict it. These days, your wallet is political. How much money you have is politics. So what you buy says something, fashion photographer and filmmaker Nigel Barker told me. He noted that the past few seasons have been marked by clothes that could be described as boring. But that seems wrong, he said, at a time when most of the world is affected by the war in Ukraine in one way or another, and was emerging from a pandemic, and was perhaps in recession, to show things that are beyond the reach and imagination of peoples. You have to appeal to the times. Moreover, adornment has always been used to make statements that otherwise would not be said at all, to proclaim allegiance, to criticize the norm, to mock or provoke anger. Time and time again, people have told me how fashion is a marker of identity, especially in a climate where many identities feel threatened again. I don’t think you can walk away from what you stand for, said Phillip Lim, whose award-winning label was sponsoring a Fashion Week show at a gallery on the edge of Chinatown. To me, existing as an Asian American-led brand is politics itself. Succeeding as an independent designer but also coming from the AAPI heritage is the ultimate form of protest. Designer Terry Singh said: I have a little girl, and I make clothes for me and versions for her because when we go out, she would say, I want to wear what you’re wearing. His striking collection combines traditional Western costume with Indian dhoti. The skirts, beautifully pleated and fitted, defy stilted definitions of masculinity. There’s something about the bond between a father and a daughter, he said. We were one and were united wherever we went. Were the evolution of everything that came before us, the pain and the struggle that every family before us went through to get us here. I want to dress you for this, for what they worked for. There will always be those who insist that fashion doesn’t matter, that clothes are superficial, and those who care are idiots or snobs. But in the clothes we wear, the way we do our hair, our makeup or our accessories, we all convey something about who we are and what we think. Fashion speaks. And it is wise to listen. Popular Opinion Articles See 3 more stories

