Best of the Met: President’s Ball Fashion Edition

Students wear glamorous outfits for the President’s Ball.

Josefina Cuddeback | college student

New York Fashion Week. The Met Gala. Presidents Ball. These events seem to have everything in common (think lavish outfits, notable attendees), and almost nothing sets them apart except location. But from the red carpets of the Metropolitan Museum of Art to the art deco rugs of the Searle Center, the name of the game is the same: eye-catching pieces with a story.

As is natural for events of this importance, members of the press flock to observe and critique the looks of the evening, and make a final statement on who can claim the best-dressed title. But what makes someone the best dressed? Doesn’t the best just imply the best? What is Good? If we knew what good was, Hillsdale would lose its advertising slot and registrations would plummet. Given the ambiguity of the term, we instead chose to highlight several unique takes on the right attire for the evening.

The glamorous dress

Freshman Cassandra DeVries turned heads in a strapless, floor-length black dress with sequins and long gloves. Asked about the inspiration for the dress, DeVries didn’t disappoint with the backstory. I broke up with my boyfriend for 12 hours. She immediately searched the Kalamazoo shops and bought the revenge dress within 12 hours before it became clear that her boyfriend, another Hillsdale attendee, had no idea they had broken up and it was all a misunderstanding. A happy misunderstanding, as DeVries kept the dress on and looked stunning when the two attended the event together last Saturday.

The twist on the timeless

Junior Amy Mills also showed up for the event in a floor-length number, but incorporated an off-the-shoulder fur stole, reminiscent of 20th century Hollywood and stars such as Greta Garbo and Joan Crawford. She kept it fresh with bright colors, opting for a bold red. Although a junior, Mills had never attended the Presidents’ Ball until this weekend, and she did not disappoint on her debut. And her stylist? Macys and Amazon. Take notes kids, killer fashion doesn’t have to kill your wallet too.

Sustainable chic

As Chief Student Ambassador, Junior Luke Hollister is no stranger to dressing up for work. He can, apparently, also dress for the winter event but all the more impressive as his suave ensemble was at its origin. Encouraged to meet the fashion bar established by his equally well-dressed group of friends, Hollister gave in to positive peer pressure and set out for the equivalent of a Hillsdale boutique, that is- i.e. Hillsdale Thrift. While the price tags at this establishment are generally more acceptable, Hollister still struggles to pull the trigger on any purchase given his student finances. He knew he had found the sport coat when he saw the $6.99 price tag marked half price. Not only was her coat a sustainable choice, but it was also a financial win.

You heard it here first, ladies and gentlemen: Hillsdale Thrift, said Hollister. This is not a joke. This is not a story. It is reality.

It’s no wonder the students were so well prepared for the Presidents Ball when it comes to wardrobe. While most fashion enthusiasts try to predict the iconic looks from that year’s event, the second Kamden Mulder was ahead of the curve. She herself didn’t disappoint, opting for a fresh cosmopolitan feel in a shag-inspired pastel pink tunic dress. But in sharing the name of her stylist, Mulder admitted that her mom, the family’s true fashionista, found the dress.

Basically, she’s more stylish than me and my inspiration for life, Mulder said.

With Prez Ball 2023 in the rearview mirror, Hillsdale can learn a valuable lesson from the weekend: no one really knows what good is, so if you do it with enough flair and confidence, almost anything goes.

513 total views, 139 views today