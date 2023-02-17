Draya Michele, Becky G and Julia Fox Stun at Willy Chavarria Fashion Show

Draya Michele showed off her fashion credentials by attending the Willy Chavarria fashion show at the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum in New York City on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old actress rocked a cropped and edgy black leather jacket with a form-fitting black mini skirt that showed off her toned legs.

She kept her eyes protected by a pair of black sunglasses and accessorized with black pumps.

Also at the show, singer Becky G, 25, matched Draya in an all-black leather look, which she teamed with tall green snakeskin boots.

Meanwhile, actress Julia Fox, 33, went braless under a sporty mesh black t-shirt for the night and ditched her typically brunette tresses, showing off her new auburn hair.

Draya wore her slicked back black tresses into a neat bun for the event.

She was joined by soccer quarterback Tyrod Taylor, 33, who looked fashionable in a skintight white t-shirt and wide-legged blue pants.

Taylor accessorized with black shades and wore a layer of diamond necklaces around her neck.

Like Draya, he sported a pair of black sunglasses and added a touch of bling with a gold watch on his wrist.

Becky G wore her sumptuous black tresses lightly curled and pinned up in a bun, with a few locks framing her face.

The MAMIII hitmaker accessorized her outfit with gold hoops and a layer of gold necklaces.

As for the glamour, she was perfect with a touch of pink blush, nude lipstick and dramatic lashes.

Becky sat next to Colombian rapper J Balvin, 37, who wore a black denim jacket over a black t-shirt and oversized jeans.

The Mi Gente crooner wore a backwards baseball cap and a pair of sunglasses.

He was also seen posing with David Escobar during the show.

Meanwhile, Fox paired her top with black and white baggy athletic pants and black PVC high heel boots.

The Uncut Gems star also matched her eyebrows to her new hair, dyeing them fiery red.

Keeping with the scarlet theme, she also wore red eyeshadow and matching red lipstick.

She kept her accessories to a minimum, wearing only a gold band on her finger.

At one point, the star was seen taking a selfie with Briana Andalore.

Ahead of the show, she was seen strutting down the street in a fabulous outfit as she made her way to the event.

The outing comes after Julia revealed she’s already had liposuction and Botox in a candid new interview.

The actress said she was “slumped” and her body had changed, but she wasn’t going to do “a damn thing about it” as she spoke to She.

Revealing that she would consider cosmetic procedures again, she said: ‘I’m, like, flabby, like, things aren’t like they used to be.

“But it’s like I wouldn’t do anything about it.”

The star said she now gives tutorials on how to whiten her eyebrows, which she says is “men-repellent” and “trigger” for her ex-husband Peter Artemiev.

The fashion maven previously explained how “aging is fully fashionable” in a TikTok post last year.

She said, “A dirty, ugly girl, not wearing clothes that match your body type, all those things are in it. If I see another product that says anti-aging on the label, I sue. I’ll complain.

“I’m gonna get old, even if I put this f*****g $500 serum on my face and y’all know it and we know it, so let’s stop lying to each other.”

She also said that getting older is “probably the sexiest time in life because being pretty and sexy in your 20s is the fucking trench.”

