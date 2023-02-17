



Anne Hathaway dazzled in a mesh dress alongside Kristen Stewart at the premiere of She Came To Meduring the 73rd BerlinInternational Film Festival Thursday. The 40-year-old actress, who stars as Patricia Lauddem in the romantic comedy, looked sensational at the event at the Berlinale Palast. During the event, the latest generation of environmental protesters clung to the red carpet, wearing T-shirts that read “Stop the Fossil Fuel Madness.” Undeterred by the unfolding drama, Anne continued to pose for photos in a dress constructed from layers of sequined semi-sheer fabric with tiny bows. Complete with a nude underlayer, she accessorized with a pair of leather gloves and pulled her brunette hair up into a high, neat bun. Sparkling: Anne Hathaway dazzled in a mesh dress alongside Kristen Stewart at the premiere of She Came To Me during the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival on Thursday Glitzy: The actress, 40, starred in Patricia Lauddem in the romantic comedy, looked sensational as she walked the red carpet at the event held at the Berlinale Palast Anne was joined by Kristen32, who grabbed attention in a chunky white number that featured a heavily embellished bodice. She increased her height with a pair of lace-up patent heels with black tips and accessorized with a sparkly bow-tie choker. Also in attendance was Toni Garrn, 30, who also opted for a sequin number, complete with mesh panels. She slicked her blonde hair back into wet-look waves and added smoky silver eyeshadow with nude lipstick. She Came To Me “follows a composer who suffers from writer’s block and rediscovers his passion after an adventurous one-night stand”. It stars Anne as Patricia Lauddem while Peter Dinklage plays Steven Lauddem and Marisa Tomei as Katrina. Peter put on a dapper display in a black three-piece suit with matching tie and faded brown shoes. The upcoming film is written and directed by Rebecca Miller, best known for her work on the independent film Personal Velocity: Three Portraits. Broadway star Brian d’Arcy James and The Eddy actress Joanna Kulig also have roles in the film. Climate change: During the event, environmentalists from Last Generation stuck to the red carpet Protest: They wore T-shirts that read ‘Stop the Fossil Fuel Madness’ Chic: Made from layers of sequined semi-sheer fabric with tiny bows, Anne’s dress featured a nude-colored underdress. Vintage: Anne was joined by Kristen, 32, who caught the eye in a chunky white number that featured a heavily embellished bodice Stuck: The group, Last Generation, could be seen in front of waiting fans Radiant: Anne pulled her brunette hair up into a high, neat bun Elegant: She accessorizes with a pair of leather gloves Stunning: Also in attendance was Toni Garrn, 30, who also opted for a sequin number, complete with mesh panels Glowing: She slicked her blonde hair back into wet-look waves and added smoky silver eyeshadow with nude lipstick Couple: Anne was joined by her husband Adam Shulman at the film festival Plot: She Came To Me “follows a composer who suffers from writer’s block and rediscovers his passion after an adventurous one-night stand” Chat: Kristen was seen talking with Carla Simon inside the venue Miller’s own production company, Round Films, worked on the film alongside independent film production company Killer Films. Anne is also the producer of the multi-generational story set in New York. Rebecca posed for a photo with the cast on the red carpet, also wearing sequins with a sparkly black skirt with a sheer top. The group was joined by Polish actress Joanna and actor Evan Ellison who also star in comedy. Co-star: Peter Dinklage put on a stylish display in a black three-piece suit with matching tie and faded brown shoes Cast: She Came To Me ‘follows a composer who suffers from writer’s block and rediscovers his passion after an adventurous one-night stand’ Meet: Kristen was seen signing autographs for fans on the red carpet Sparkles: Christine Urspruch wowed in a rose gold one-shoulder dress Guests: Alexandra Maria Lara and Sam Riley were also present at the event Red carpet: Berlin’s senator for integration, labor and social affairs, Katja Kipping, was present at the highly anticipated event

