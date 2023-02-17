The famous men’s fashion magazine GQ launches the NFT collection





GQ’s first-ever NFT collection consists of 1,661 items.

Drop subscribers will receive a one-year subscription to GQ3. GQ, a fashion magazine for men, published its first-ever NFT collection, consisting of 1,661 articles created by an algorithm. In GQ3 Issue 001: Change Is Good, artists like Chuck Anderson, Serwah Attafuah, Kelsey Niziolek, and REO contributed artwork. Each artist is said to have produced over a hundred strokes which were used as building blocks in an algorithm to create the final pieces of the collections before being arranged by hand. NFT adoption on the rise Drop subscribers will receive a one-year subscription to GQ3, plus a box of merchandise, exclusive GQ3 merchandise, and entry to a GQ3 party in New York. Along with getting the first dibs on future NFT drops, users will also have access to a private segment of the GQ3 Discord. In May 2022, GQ opened a Discord server called GQ3 specifically for readers interested in streetwear and sneakers. The price of one NFT is 0.1957 ETH, or about $330 at the current exchange rate. From March 8, the collection will be available for purchase. The involvement of prominent media sources in the NFT is nothing new. When Vogue Singapore and Fortune Magazine’s first NFT collections debuted in August 2021, it was a watershed moment. Rolling Stone, the music and entertainment publication, has teamed up with Bored Ape Yacht Cub (BAYC) for not one, but two NFT releases. The New York Times, for example, raised $500,000 in March 2021 for a one-column NFT, while The Economist, which featured Alice in Wonderland on its DeFi Rabbit Hole cover, raised $419,000. Recommended for you: The Sandbox collaborates with the Japanese studio Toei Animation

