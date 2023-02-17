Fashion
Army Men Pass Navy, American wins 1st title in 12 years
2023 PATRIOT LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Summary of women
American juniorMimi Wattswon the 50 free decisively, ripping 22.52 to give American University its first Patriot League title in 12 years. The last time the Eagles stood on the podium was in 2011, when the women won the 400m medley relay. Their last individual title dates back to 2010.
Watts’ time lowered his own school record by two tenths. She set that time in last year’s conference meet, when she won silver in the event. Along with his school record and NCAA ‘B’ cup, Watts also won the race by a wide margin of 0.41 seconds ahead of the Army sophomore. Meghan Cole. They were the only two on the court to break 23 seconds, whileMaya Novakcompleted the podium in 23.43.
Heading to the last 50 of the 500m freestyle, freshman in the Army Molly Webber and Bucknell seniorSabrina Vumaccowere separated by only a tenth, with Vumbacco in the lead. Weber clocked a huge final lap, passing in 27.55 – half a second faster than Vumbacco – to claim victory in an Academy best 4:47.90. Vumbacco traded bronze last year with a lifetime best 4:48.23.
Army took another close victory in the women’s 400 medley relay, beating rivals Navy from 3:39.12 to 3:39.70.Layne Petersonled the Black Knights in 55.20, before giving way toAurelie Migault(1:01.04),Meghan Cole(53.19), andClaire Williams(49.69). Army held the lead throughout the race, with Williams holding off a charge Tiffany shieldswhich shared 49.36 as an anchor for the contenders.
Last year, lily mead won silver in the 200 IM. This year, the Loyola junior is the league champion. She won the race in 1:58.45, just 0.08 seconds off her 2021 lifetime best. She won the race in dominant fashion as the only swimmer to break 2 minutes. Freshman of the NavyLauren Walshclocked 2:00.10 for the money, about half a second ahead of the Army freshmanCatriona Gilmore. Freshman ColgateAudrey Collinsswam the best time of his life in 2:00.82 to finish just off the podium in fourth place.
After two days of racing, Navy still leads, 22.5 points over Army. There were a lot of ties after the first day of relay, but the rest of the classification is starting to sort itself out. Bucknell parted ways with Loyola for third place, but the Greyhounds are only 3 points ahead of BU and 7 over Lehigh.
Summary for men
With their sweep of the event on day one, Navy had opened up a 48-point lead over Army, casting doubt on Army’s ability to challenge Navy for the title. Today the women dived, which meant the Navy got no boost from their ridiculously deep dive team, and the Army not only closed the gap, but took a lead of 7 points at the end of the second day.
So how did they do it?
Day 2 Army and Navy Ups/Downs
|Total
|500 Free
|200 MI
|50 free
|Army
|9/7
|4/2
|3/1
|2/4
|Marine
|5/6
|3/2
|1/4
|1/0
It was their Day 2 depth that provided the biggest push – they had 16 individual finals compared to 11 for the Navy. That’s a significant amount, especially considering they had more “A” Finalists in each Day 2 event.
The Black Knights started with a 1-3-5-8 finish in the 500 freestyle, contrasting with the Navy by placing 2-4-6. First-year studentBrice Barrieaultwon the race in 4:20.25, nearly a second ahead of the Navy sophomoreEverett Andre, who clocked 4:21.23. It’s a big lifetime record for Barrieault; he lost 2.89 seconds from the 4:23.14 he swam at Army vs. Navy. Barrieault won the race from lane 8 and shared a searing 23.92 over the last 50 – the fastest in the field – to extend his lead.
Army also won the 200 IM, withSam Wesleywith a time of 1:45.81, beating LoyolaMax Verheyenof a hundredth of a second and in the best possible way. Just 0.39 seconds behind, there was a tie for bronze between BucknellJohn Gehrigand the armyAlex Edwards.
It was Bucknell seniorLeo Kuyl, not a swimmer from either academy, who won the men’s 50 freestyle. Kuyl broke a personal best and program best of 19.75. He surpassed LoyolaCaleb Kellyone-hundredth for gold, with Kelly winning silver in 19.76.
The army sprint starOwen Harlowfinished third in 19.98, adding 0.26 seconds to his season best time of 19.55. Prior to the meet, Harlow was the only conference swimmer who dropped below 20.
Navy fought back with a win in the men’s 400m medley relay. The quartet ofPat Colwell(48.28),Jackson Schultz(52.42),Jonah Harm(45.25), andGarrett McGovern(43.27) clocked 3:09.22, winning the race by more than two seconds.
Army is atop the conference after Day 2, but 7 points is a slim lead – expect Navy to come out strong on Day 3. As in the women’s competition, Bucknell’s men reinforced their hold on third place.
SCORES THROUGH DAY 2
Women
- Navy – 268.5
- Army – 246
- Bucknell- 180
- Loyola-128
- It’s 125
- Lehigh – 121
- Colgate – 106.5
- American – 94
- Holy Cross – 77
- La Fayette – 36
Men
- Army – 305.5
- Navy – 298.5
- Bucknell- 192.5
- Loyola-129
- It’s 108
- Lehigh – 96
- American – 84.5
- Holy Cross – 65
- Colgate – 60
- La Fayette – 57
