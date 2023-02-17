Florence Pugh Wore a Daring Cutout Dress in ‘Vanity Fair’





vanity loungeThe star-studded celebration of The In Crowd featured a new wave of up-and-coming names taking over Hollywood, including Austin Butler, Reg-Jean Page and Emma Corrin. And Florence Pugh took center stage, embracing the cut-out fashion trend as she opened up about her rapid rise to fame and how she’s doing her best to stay grounded. The actor is a well-documented follower of striking silhouettes, wearing a pastel yellow Loewe dress with subtle cutouts for a vogue functionality in January 2023. In this latest photoshoot, Pugh wore a black cutout mini dress by Australian brand Dion Lee. She finished the minimalist look with slicked back hair and Tiffany & Co. abstract earrings from their Elsa Peretti collection, along with matching bracelets. The look was designed by Patti Wilson. Somewhere else, Pugh graced the publications cover in a flesh-colored Valentino dress and cape combination. Accompanying the shoot, the actor also spoke about toxic beauty standards and the reality of creating red carpet looks or high fashion photo shoots. There’s no way to pretend with me, she says. When I wear makeup and wear a gorgeous dress, I pay tribute to the people who made me look like this, and I also want my fans to know that (a) I don’t look like this all the time and (b) ) I also have stress acne, I also have hairy eyebrows, and I also have oily hair. I always thought that was a better way to go, Pugh pointed out. Just be honest and open, then no one will have to call you out on anything. You are who you are. That said, some subjects are still prohibited. As speculation swirls around Pughs dating life with recent photos sparking rumors that she is dating a man called Charlie Gooch, she says she has become more practiced over the years when it comes to carefully curating her social media and being careful about how much of her life she shares with fans. Pugh, who previously dated Zach Braff, said: The more followers you get, the more aware you are of what you’re saying. Not that I say a lot of bad things, but not everyone understands who you are when they start following you… Then you get this new wave of people who don’t like the way you are. Suddenly you don’t just have an account for yourself, you have an account for millions of people. Asked about the don’t worry darling the chaos of the press tour, meanwhile, Pugh politely dodged the question altogether. I don’t really feel the need to go into the smallest details of Don’t worry darling, she says. So if it’s okay, I’ll probably let that one sit. Get the best of the hustle / UK Sign up for Bustle UK’s bi-weekly newsletter, featuring the latest must-see TV shows, moving personal stories and expert advice on the hottest viral buys. Subscribe to our newsletter >

