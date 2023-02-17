Fashion
Why looking good is more than superficial to me
Quoc Phan, 29, is a content marketer with a flair for fashion and a killer hairstyle, who is also passionate about grooming. Here he explains why being beautiful is more than aesthetics, it’s about having confidence and feeling complete.
My parents escaped the Vietnam War and came to Australia when they were 19 and 20 years old. They started from the bottom, with hardly any money or any knowledge of English. They made their way through life and their work ethic was second to none.
For a long time they were tailors. They learned on the job, working long hours in a factory that made underwear, mostly: lots of silk boxers. I didn’t see them as often as I would have liked because they were always working. I was a bit naughty and misbehaved at the factory. I remember it was dark and damp, and there were clothes everywhere.
I went to a local primary school in South West Sydney. I was one of the few Asians and I was quite shy. I was regularly physically and verbally bullied.
My interest in fashion and presenting myself well comes from my mother. She was very fashionable and used to take me shopping for quality clothes, even though we didn’t have much money. She knew I was bullied a lot because I was Asian and poor, so she wanted to make sure I was dressed as well as possible.
She used to educate me when we shopped, pointing out the double stitching on high quality denim and the poor quality zippers on mass-produced items. She had other advice, such as heavy fabrics which are not necessarily synonymous with good quality and viscose being a fabric which deforms quickly.
This way, I got really interested in fashion and started doing my own research. What I love about fashion is that it allows you to express your personality.
When I was still a teenager, I sometimes wore colorful and neon clothes on mufti days. After high school, I wore dusty pink clothes and shoes, funky clutches in different colors and fabrics, and colorful chinos.
Because of my interest in fashion and grooming, I stood out in my boys high school. I got a lot of derogatory homosexual labels, even from friends. But I never took it to heart. Ultimately, if I attract both genders, I don’t mind. I take it as a compliment.
I was first bullied in high school, but as I got older I started stepping out of my comfort zone, raising my hand to be the first to try something, give presentations, things like that. That’s how you get better in life, you throw yourself into awkward positions. I started thinking: why not be different? Why do I have to be like everyone else? Sometimes I thought it was me against the world. It was probably unhealthy to have that mentality for so long. But that’s what made me.
One day while I was playing football at school, I noticed that some of my teammates were shaving their legs. I came home that night and shaved my legs and enjoyed how smooth they felt. This started my interest in grooming.
I’m quite hairy for someone who’s Asian, so every week I cut pretty much all the hair on my body. It takes quite a bit of time. I go to a barber to get my hair cut once a week. I also do my hair every morning, but I’ve cut that routine down to three minutes. Some of my friends in high school and early 20s used to bully me about my hairstyle, but women have always loved it. I shave my face every morning to get rid of flyaways and I moisturize day and night. I exfoliate two to three times a week. I also exercise five to six times a week, for about two hours in the morning. In addition to the aesthetic benefit, it improves me a lot mentally.
You could be wearing the best suit, but if your hair is unkempt or you have dirty fingernails, your look won’t be complete.
Sometimes grooming is therapeutic; at other times, it’s a chore. I see it as a necessity. You could be wearing the best suit, but if your hair isn’t washed and unkempt, or you have very hairy hands, a wild beard, or dirty fingernails, your look won’t be complete.
Being well cared for gives me self-confidence. There were times when I was working and getting upset about my body hair, so I just quit my job and start grooming myself. I get over it and I feel better. I feel like a part of who I am now.
I carry a toiletry bag with me everywhere I go. It contains hair wax, volume powder, comb, nail clipper, tweezers, cotton tips to get rid of excess hair after a visit to the hairdresser, disinfectant for the hands, hand cream, cologne, electric toothbrush, dental floss, and shower shampoo and conditioner at the gym.
I once went on a date with a girl who thought I liked myself too much because of the way I presented myself. I think we should all love ourselves not in a conceited way, but in a way that we take care of ourselves, are healthy, and are constantly improving.
Girls love their handbags. Guys love their shoes. I love my hair. I just try to kiss her for as long as possible.
Quoc Phanappears in the new season ofThe sweeping game,NOWstreaming on SBS on demandand airs Fridays at 9:20 p.m. on SBS Viceland. Heit tooavailable with Arabic and Simplified Chinese subtitles. Visit our Arabic and Chinese collections to see more.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.sbs.com.au/topics/voices/culture/article/2023/02/17/why-looking-good-more-skin-deep-me
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Gauchos open up on Campus Diamond against Thunderbirds
- The bird flu outbreak is taking an ominous turn
- Manipulating jumping genes associated with obesity Metabolic Health
- Do you have a family history of cancer? | | McLaren Healthcare News
- More and more talent is poised to leave companies due to misalignment of values
- Major water security concern, India set to rekindle ancient connection with nature (PM Modi)
- Ukrainian President Zelensky rejects territorial deal with Russia – BBC News
- Joe Biden says he will speak to China’s Xi Jinping about ball incident
- Men’s hockey goes to Princeton, #1 Quinnipiac
- Pegula rolls past Haddad Maia into the Doha semi-finals, facing Sakkari
- The teenager was rescued after 10 days under the rubble
- Saudi Arabia builds 3,000 homes after earthquake survivors in Turkey and Syria are left homeless