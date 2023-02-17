Why looking good is more than superficial to me

Quoc Phan, 29, is a content marketer with a flair for fashion and a killer hairstyle, who is also passionate about grooming. Here he explains why being beautiful is more than aesthetics, it’s about having confidence and feeling complete.

My parents escaped the Vietnam War and came to Australia when they were 19 and 20 years old. They started from the bottom, with hardly any money or any knowledge of English. They made their way through life and their work ethic was second to none.

For a long time they were tailors. They learned on the job, working long hours in a factory that made underwear, mostly: lots of silk boxers. I didn’t see them as often as I would have liked because they were always working. I was a bit naughty and misbehaved at the factory. I remember it was dark and damp, and there were clothes everywhere.

I went to a local primary school in South West Sydney. I was one of the few Asians and I was quite shy. I was regularly physically and verbally bullied.

My interest in fashion and presenting myself well comes from my mother. She was very fashionable and used to take me shopping for quality clothes, even though we didn’t have much money. She knew I was bullied a lot because I was Asian and poor, so she wanted to make sure I was dressed as well as possible.

She used to educate me when we shopped, pointing out the double stitching on high quality denim and the poor quality zippers on mass-produced items. She had other advice, such as heavy fabrics which are not necessarily synonymous with good quality and viscose being a fabric which deforms quickly.

This way, I got really interested in fashion and started doing my own research. What I love about fashion is that it allows you to express your personality.

When I was still a teenager, I sometimes wore colorful and neon clothes on mufti days. After high school, I wore dusty pink clothes and shoes, funky clutches in different colors and fabrics, and colorful chinos.

Quoc Phan in a tailored suit.

Source: Supplied

Because of my interest in fashion and grooming, I stood out in my boys high school. I got a lot of derogatory homosexual labels, even from friends. But I never took it to heart. Ultimately, if I attract both genders, I don’t mind. I take it as a compliment.

I was first bullied in high school, but as I got older I started stepping out of my comfort zone, raising my hand to be the first to try something, give presentations, things like that. That’s how you get better in life, you throw yourself into awkward positions. I started thinking: why not be different? Why do I have to be like everyone else? Sometimes I thought it was me against the world. It was probably unhealthy to have that mentality for so long. But that’s what made me.

Quoc Phan wearing one of his favorite colors.

Source: Supplied

One day while I was playing football at school, I noticed that some of my teammates were shaving their legs. I came home that night and shaved my legs and enjoyed how smooth they felt. This started my interest in grooming.

I’m quite hairy for someone who’s Asian, so every week I cut pretty much all the hair on my body. It takes quite a bit of time. I go to a barber to get my hair cut once a week. I also do my hair every morning, but I’ve cut that routine down to three minutes. Some of my friends in high school and early 20s used to bully me about my hairstyle, but women have always loved it. I shave my face every morning to get rid of flyaways and I moisturize day and night. I exfoliate two to three times a week. I also exercise five to six times a week, for about two hours in the morning. In addition to the aesthetic benefit, it improves me a lot mentally.

You could be wearing the best suit, but if your hair is unkempt or you have dirty fingernails, your look won’t be complete.

Sometimes grooming is therapeutic; at other times, it’s a chore. I see it as a necessity. You could be wearing the best suit, but if your hair isn’t washed and unkempt, or you have very hairy hands, a wild beard, or dirty fingernails, your look won’t be complete.

Being well cared for gives me self-confidence. There were times when I was working and getting upset about my body hair, so I just quit my job and start grooming myself. I get over it and I feel better. I feel like a part of who I am now.

I carry a toiletry bag with me everywhere I go. It contains hair wax, volume powder, comb, nail clipper, tweezers, cotton tips to get rid of excess hair after a visit to the hairdresser, disinfectant for the hands, hand cream, cologne, electric toothbrush, dental floss, and shower shampoo and conditioner at the gym.

I once went on a date with a girl who thought I liked myself too much because of the way I presented myself. I think we should all love ourselves not in a conceited way, but in a way that we take care of ourselves, are healthy, and are constantly improving.

Girls love their handbags. Guys love their shoes. I love my hair. I just try to kiss her for as long as possible.