Small brands go wild at New York Fashion Week
It was last Friday night when a model wearing dog ears, muzzle-shaped facial prostheses and a t-shirt reading woof crawled down the catwalk on all fours that I thought: there’s something a little different about New York Fashion Week this season.
Granted, it was at Collina Strada, an all-purpose brand adored by Gen Z for its inclusive cast and commitment to sustainability. This season’s animal theme, there were real dogs, cat whiskers, prosthetic beaks, rooster headdresses and rustling tails, delivered an unforgiving message about veganism while generating buzz for brands, $200 shrunken mesh shirts and $400 combat pants.
It was far from the only moment of the week. There were also gigantic-winged fairies in Rodarte; aliens with long, spiral nails in Thom Browne; and dresses made from giant bananas at Area. None of this was expected by the crowd. Because, for years, the received wisdom has been that New York Fashion Week is commercially impressive but creatively boring, the home of mega-brands such as Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, but not the place to witness change. of the times through the eyes of avant-garde designers.
This notion has long been threatened. Many big names in American fashion have strayed from the calendar, for various reasons, in recent years: this season, Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Marc Jacobs and Tom Ford did not show up, making Michael Kors and Coach the biggest remaining brands. upright.
The rest of the program was made up of smaller designers, many of whom even fashion people hadn’t heard of. While some in the UK press complained about the lack of stardust, Americans I spoke to took a more optimistic view, arguing that room had been left for much-needed raw talent. .
Everyone is feeling optimistic, said Gary Wassner, chief executive of Hilldun, which provides billing and financing services to hundreds of U.S. and international fashion brands. The program seems much more creative and innovative, full of brands that aren’t one-on-one, that focus on novelty, freedom, and gender-neutral products, and do it in an authentic way.
The program’s best-known name was probably Thom Browne, purveyor of gray shorts and four-stripe socks to celebrities such as Cardi B and Kristen Stewart. Browne is also the new president of the fashion trade association, the CFDA (the Council of Fashion Designers of America). He emailed designers before the shows, urging them to let their creativity run free. Let’s scare each other a little, tell stories we’re all proud of, he wrote. He’s gotten a little wild himself this season.
His show, at Hudson Yards The Shed, was inspired by The little Prince, with models exploring an ensemble designed to look like a new planet. The aliens included models of all genders in long, fitted dresses with Saturn ring headpieces and the aforementioned curly white manicures and pedicures. A star-studded front row, including Whoopi Goldberg and Queen Latifah, had an excellent view of jaw-dropping attire, including office shirts and jackets glued together in conceptual silhouettes of Comme des Garons intricacy.
There were wearable parts under the outer layers. Models wore skimpy wool turtleneck dresses (turtleneck dresses were a trend, seen at Coach, Gabriela Hearst, Carolina Herrera and more). But for him, Browne told reporters backstage, the show is never about selling clothes. These are the ideas that will then sell the clothes in the showroom.
Also memorable is the Head of State show, a label launched by Taofeek Abijako in his bedroom when he was only 17 (he is now 24). Her emotional collection was inspired by her father’s grueling journey from Lagos in Nigeria to Spain, undertaken, then abandoned, before winning a US visa lottery. Show notes comparing this trip to the current refugee crisis; models walked with tears painted on their faces, wearing gauzy bodices with corset boning, asymmetrical elasticated tops and baggy pants with contrasting cutouts. A model stepped into a water-filled plexiglass box on stage and twirled around until her dress dissolved, revealing a cut-out white swimsuit.
It was a far cry from the waspy stories that dominated New York Fashion Week not so long ago, and one of many diverse stories being told this season. The week’s closing show, Luar, was inspired by designer Raul Lopez’s childhood obsession with Street but elegant Spanish for street elegance while growing up in a Dominican-American community in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.
Sergio Hudson was the designer who caught the eye when he dressed Michelle Obama in bright burgundy for the Joe Bidens inauguration. Before his supercharged show of neon costumes inspired by Fran Drescher’s winning jumpsuit from The nannyHilary Banks of The prince of Bel-Air, and Barbie, he observed from behind the scenes: For a long time, it felt like New York was boring. But now let’s rebuild and bring people back to seeing: we also have a point of view.
Yet the question arises whether independent brands can survive in a punishing economy, in an industry dominated by powerful European conglomerates such as LVMH and Kering, with their seemingly bottomless marketing budgets.
Catherine Holstein, creative director of Khaite and last year’s CFDA American Womenswear Designer of the Year, recently passed the $100 million mark in sales and just opened her first store. Being independent, she admits, is very taxing. Most of my life is about funding. It takes a lot of failures to be successful and I failed a lot before that. So he really is the last man standing.
There was no apparent worry in her show, which took place on the poured concrete surfaces of her new SoHo store and showcased a dreamy wardrobe of super-luxe shearling coats, fluffy mules and leather boots.
Management consultancy Bain is optimistic. He estimates the $353 billion personal luxury goods market will grow 8% this year, despite inflation and the war in Ukraine. Winning over Gen Z will be crucial for brands whose cohort, whose oldest members are now in their twenties, is expected to represent 40% of luxury customers by 2035.
Claudia DArpizio, global head of fashion and luxury at Bains, says she is drawn to brands that are purpose-driven and bring cutting-edge, insurgent cultural excellence to their businesses. Certainly, independent designers in New York have these qualities in large quantities more than the major labels who are frequently (and rightly) accused of performative diversity and greenwashing. Perhaps the city is in a better position to succeed than its critics believe.
