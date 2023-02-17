Sarah Michelle Gellar jumped on the see-through dress trend while honoring Brendan Fraser





As awards season rolls on and the Brenaissance continues, Brendan Fraser was honored at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival through his ever-stylish friend and pal Sarah Michelle Gellar. Let me tell you, the actress didn’t mess around when it came to choosing the perfect dress to honor her friend, as she showed up on trend, rocking a gorgeous see-through dress to honor The whale star and best actor favorite. The actress, who has been very voice over his love for Fraser and The whale , showed up to present him with the American Riviera Award. The two posed together on the red carpet in their sleek black outfits. While The Mummy star wore a classic suit, Gellar rocked one of fashion’s hottest trends right now with her pretty sheer black dress. (Image credit: Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for SBIFF) Gellar took instagram to post her look, not once, but twice, to show how much she loved it. THE Wolf Pack The star’s first post featured two photos of her in the dress with the caption: I wore a very pretty dress last night 💫 It’s so pretty.” The dress’ black ruffles and incredibly detailed embroidery is a sight you can get lost in. Not to mention that Gellar paired the dress with an adorable clutch that featured a silver bow that perfectly complemented the dress. dress and her simple silver jewelry. While many celebrities have jumped on the see-through dress trend and absolutely killed it, Gellar’s look is reminiscent of Jenna Ortega’s Semi-Sheer Looks , in my view. Also, if you watched Ortega Addams Family spin-off, the Wolf Pack the star’s dress is reminiscent of the outfit the young actress wore while making her viral dance on Wednesday . Even though Gellar’s look most closely resembles Ortega’s black looks, she also joins a group of actresses who have absolutely killed the fashion game in see-through dresses. Perhaps most notably, Florence Pugh rocked a hot pink Valentino “Free the nipple” dress that went viral . Allison Janney also hopped on the see-through trend when she wore a sheer sequined dress to a movie premiere. Other big celebrities who have worn dresses like the cruel intentions The star’s look includes Megan Fox, Heidi Klum and Olivia Wilde, to name a few. THE buffy the vampire slayer the star seemed to like her dress in the photos. The captions make it clear that she not only adored her form, but was also thrilled to recognize her friend Brendan Fraser. With the Oscars just around the corner, and Brendan Fraser being one of the most talked about characters 2023 Oscar nominees I’m sure we’ll see more messages of support from Gellar in his honor The air I breathe co-star, I hope that means more amazing outfits too. Also, considering The Gellar Show Wolf Pack is currently being broadcast for those who have a Paramount+ Subscription and she promoted the show, I guess more edgy cuts from the actress are also in our future.

