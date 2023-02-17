Men’s basketball continues bad run, loses to Georgia Tech on the road | Sports





The Hokies bubble has practically burst. Virginia Tech Men’s Basketball (1,511, 510) lost another road game Wednesday night, losing to Georgia Tech (1,016, 313) at Atlanta, Ga., 7,770. It was the Hokies’ third loss in five games that were crucial in determining the fate of their NCAA Tournament hopefuls. As it stands, those hopefuls could hinge on winning the ACC Tournament, just like they did last season. This game also marks the fourth time in five outings the Hokies have allowed their opponents to make more than 40% of their three-pointers. This includes two games where they allowed teams to shoot exactly 50% from long range, with the Yellow Jackets being one of those teams. They’re ACC basketball players, head coach Mike Young said. If they have hits in rhythm, they will make them. There were three Yellow Jacket players who made three long-range shots: guards Dallan Coleman, Miles Kelly and Kyle Sturdivant. Coleman finished the night with 21 points, tying Hokies forward Grant Basile as the game’s leading scorer, while Kelly and Sturdivant finished with 15 and 10 points, respectively. Even players who failed to make a three-point shot had an impact on the Yellow Jackets as forward Javon Franklin finished the game with a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double. As for the Hokies, Basile once again led them in scoring while Justyn Mutts finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, putting him one assist short of a second career triple-double. Despite some outstanding individual performances, the Hokies didn’t shoot well as a team, hitting just 26.1 percent on their three-point shots. That stat highlighted a particularly tough offensive night for the Hokies that included a six-minute scoreless streak near the start of the second half. We looked frantic, Young said. Like we’re going to go back in two minutes. I have a smart team, a mature team, we weren’t so (smart) in portions tonight. The Hokies also struggled to keep Georgia Tech out of the paint, as evidenced by how they only fired eight free throws for the game compared to the Yellow Jackets 26. From now on, the Hokies would be one of the last six seeds in the tournament, meaning they would have to win five straight games instead of the four they won last season. That’s likely to change if the Hokies can string together a few wins, starting with their home game against Pittsburgh on Saturday at 5 p.m.

