Shell Toes and Hoop Earrings: Eight Hip-Hop Fashion Items That Changed What We Wear | Fashion

From the Professor Xs hat to Spike Lee merch and the Thom Browne dress that Doja Cat wore on the red carpet in 2022, Fresh, Fly, and Fabulous, a new exhibit in New Yorks Museum at FIT, traces the history of hip-hop style through 50 years. Events curators Elizabeth Way and Elena Romero talk about the significance of eight items, including one from Romeros’ own archives that changed fashion.

Shell toes

Adidas, 1998. Photography: Eileen Costa/The FIT Museum

Sneakers were central to the hip-hop look from the start Romero says people wore a range of brands such as Adidas, Converse and Pumas in suede. Adidas Shell Toes were a favorite of Run-DMC, who wore them without laces. The group liked the shoes so much that they released the song My Adidas in 1986. Their appreciation of the shoes was shared by their fans. They sang it [at a concert] and everyone put their sneakers in the air. It’s truly an iconic moment in hip-hop, says Way. Adidas saw a huge increase in sales; they sent a marketing executive to New York to find out. And he found himself at this concert.

Collaborations between hip-hop artists and brands are commonplace today, but this was the first of its kind. This led to the multimillion-dollar approval, which was the first time a hip-hop group had signed a deal like this, Romero says. It’s much later that hip-hop becomes a business. It was organic.

bucket hat

Kangol, 2022. Photography: Eileen Costa/The FIT Museum

The bucket hat dates back to farming communities and was worn on the TV show Gilligans Island in the 60s. Its association with hip-hop dates back to the late 70s. In the 80s, LL Cool J and Run DMC wore hats. Kangol hats. Way says the preference for the British brand is just one example of cross-pollination: we see a lot of European influences.

Romero adds that the bob often completes a look: it’s part of what we call the hookup, where you wear a brand or color from head to toe.

We see it constantly in communities of color, she adds. It’s an ode to their parents and older generations wearing hats. These are cross-generational ideas of what it means to be stylish.

John Jordache

Jean Jordache, circa 1979. Photography: Eileen Costa/The FIT Museum

In the early 80s, the designer jeans market was exploding with brands ranging from Gloria Vanderbilt to Calvin Klein. Labels such as Jordache, Calvin Klein and Lee were popular in the hip-hop community. Jordache stood for a lot of funk and disco stuff, even salsa, Way says. So lots of musical references, again, to their parents and what their parents, older siblings or cousins ​​were doing.

Romero, who was part of the hip-hop scene growing up in Sunset Park in Brooklyn, says Lee was a particular favorite. Young men cut up the patches and picked them up to brag about, she said. It would be like a collection of baseball cards. We wore a lot of colored jeans. It wasn’t just indigo, it was gray and brown and hunter green and black.

MCM jacket

Dapper Dan of Harlem jacket, 1987. Photography: Eileen Costa/The FIT Museum

Designer Dapper Dan opened his store in 1982 and his bootleg designs that pinned Fendi, Louis Vuitton and MCM logos to activewear became popular. Although this item is not made by Dapper Dan, it shows his influence. He printed his own leathers and really pioneered this dialogue between a European brand and American sportswear, says Way. Other practitioners worked on a small scale, creating their own custom fashions.

While Dans’ creations were bootlegs, they represented luxury for his clientele. For them, it was the custom. It was one of the only, unique piece they had, it was the most desired, Romero said. All [Dapper Dans] the clientele was made up of hustlers and gangsters, people that hip-hop personalities imitated and wanted to dress up and look like. While Dans’ success eventually led to lawsuits from luxury brands, it has recently come full circle. After his work finally received the fashion industry recognition it deserved, he collaborated with Gucci in 2017 and reopened his studio, with the company’s support, in 2018.

Sean John outfit

Sean John, Fall 2008. Photography: Eileen Costa/The FIT Museum

The exhibition also covers the relationship between hip-hop and the fashion industry. This includes pieces such as a Chanel chain from 1991, which uses the Dookie chain aesthetic, and designs from brands such as Baby Phat, 5001 Flavors and Sean John, the label founded by Diddy in 1998. Sean John has marked a turning point, says Way. It really merged with mainstream fashion early on. The brand was supported by Anna Wintour and Andr Leon Talley. And [Diddy] was the first black designer to win a CFDA award. Basically, as evidenced by this outfit, Sean John didn’t buy into the clichés. It’s not a typical quote-unquote hip-hop look, Way says. One of the things Sean John did was elevate the hip-hop style so it wasn’t just about denim and jeans.

Belt Elena

Name belt buckle, circa 1986. Photography: Eileen Costa/The FIT Museum

Romero brought her own belt to the show, an example of a wear your name on accessories trend in the early ’80s. There were these little family stores in the different boroughs, she said. You would tell them how many letters, with your name, your horoscope, your crew, and then have them personalized.

The curator says it was more than a fad. Calling out his name was a way of being seen. Black and brown people from marginalized communities here in New York and around the world were different and they wanted to be seen. What could be better than displaying your name through your clothes, through your jewelry?

Earings

Moschino earrings, 2018. Photography: Eileen Costa/The FIT Museum

Hoop earrings are synonymous with hip-hop style worn by everyone from Salt-N-Pepa to Lil Kim and Cardi B. Way says it’s another item with roots in broader black culture . You see a lot of figures like Betty Shabazz, Angela Davis, wearing hoops, and you see it continuing with women in hip-hop.

Much of it honors our mothers, our aunts, the baby boomers of the civil rights movement, Romero adds.

Earrings were also one of the first ways for women in the hip-hop world to put their own stamp on the look. Much of early female hip-hop style was androgynous, Way says. They wanted to dress like boys to be respected when they danced, but jewelry, nails, makeup, hair were ways they could infuse their own feminine style.

Cazals

Cazal glasses. Photography: Claudia Gold/Claw Money Archive Collection/The Museum at FIT

Images taken by photographer Jamel Shabazz in the early 80s are featured in the exhibition. Documenting the youth of Brooklyn’s hip-hop scene, the images feature the large-lens Cazal eyewear now so associated with that era. Romero says they were a status symbol and could be considered an early example of geek chic. Glasses haven’t always had the best responses from young children, she recalls. But now, all of a sudden, what people hated was classy and popular. They were the final touch of a kind of uniform: they were worn with the bucket hat, the shearling, the Shell Toes or the Converse.