Ask Amy: Sixth grader wants to speak out against school’s sexist dress code

Dear Amy: I am a sixth grade girl in middle school and I love your column.

I finally started to gain confidence in myself, but something that happened a few days ago hit me.

My teacher imposed a dress code on me because I wore a shirt with cutouts on the shoulders. We cannot wear cropped shirts or spaghetti strap shirts. It wasn’t one of those things, it was just a shoulderless shirt.

My teacher pulled me aside and said, you can’t wear that. I was confused. She then stated all the things she noticed about my outfit as if she was watching me. I felt so embarrassed and embarrassed.

When I got back to class, I started researching dress codes and realized how sexist they were.

Dress codes only attack girls and sexualize what we wear.

(By the way, teachers break the dress code all the time.)

When I had a dress code, I felt like I was going to school in the morning to attract boys, and to get girls to think I was sexy or something.

It makes children ashamed of their body and skin and makes fun of them.

To protest against this, I want to write a letter to the principal.

I just want to know before I do this if I’m right or should I just leave the dress code alone because the dress code does what it should?

I have never seen a boy go through a dress code for wearing supposedly inappropriate clothing.

Dress code

Dear Dress-code: Being called that by your teacher was difficult for you.

I think your answer is quite appropriate.

Dress codes are designed for a very good reason. The general intention of a group of adults is to devise a way for children to be less distracted by their wardrobe so that they can concentrate on their education.

One good thing that dress codes do is help relieve the pressure of some kids who may not have the resources to dress in fashionable styles. The code sets a basic standard for the whole school, and yes, children should understand and follow the standards set by their school.

Some schools require students to wear uniforms. This avoids the whole issue of putting school staff in the position of looking at students and judging their clothing choices.

You’re right that these rules are often applied to girls more than boys, and that sometimes children who wear their hair in twists or braids (or other ways appropriate to their own race or culture) are also unfairly coded.

I really respect that you turned your embarrassment about this into action.

Yes, I’m ok with you writing a letter to the director, expressing your thoughts and raising the good points you raised.

In my opinion, this puts your education to very good use. Good for you.

Dear Amy: You posted my signed question, Looking For Love.

My question seems to have generated a number of answers and a lot of speculation about my situation.

Here it is: it is now 7:00 p.m. and I have just returned from the store. I went there at the request of my wife, who asked me to bring her wine, dessert and Benadryl.

I don’t use any of these things.

What would it be reasonable to expect in return?

A hug? No.

A kiss? No

A thank you? And certainly. I received a thank you. But isn’t it reasonable to expect something more than the kind of thanks a stranger might receive for holding the door open?

Still looking

Dear Looking: Your sadness and frustration are evident. You should express all the same to your wife.

I once received wonderful and timeless advice from a long-married friend, to always remember to treat your spouse with the same enthusiasm and affection that you treat your most treasured friend.

You’re hungry for affection, and it hurts, deeply.

Dear Amy: Betrayer described how he repeatedly betrayed his wife. After 10 years of successful recovery, he feels like he is in prison because of his trust issues.

He said he just wanted to spend a day surfing at the beach.

Your answer was OK, but why didn’t you suggest he invite his wife?

wondering

Dear Wondering: I thought going a day without her in person monitoring (she could still track her location on an app) might help build trust.

You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, PO Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068.