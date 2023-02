Hailey Bieber celebrates Valentine’s Day in a mini polka dot dress

Hailey Bieber spent February 14 looking *stunning* as usual. In an Insta post captioned ‘lovers day 4’, Ms Bieber posed for bedroom photos looking like a literal Valentine’s Day gift, wrapped in a red bow micro-mini dress by Alexandre Vauthier. The model wore the cutout polka dot number with strappy red heels and topped it with an oversized leather jacket (borrowed from her hubby’s closet?). Hailey looked like a golden hour goddess with gorgeous glowing skin. Her lips were painted a striking red to match the dress, and she kept her brown bob tucked behind her ears to expose her shimmering gold earrings. The best part? Hailey showed all the love for her hubby in a shimmering diamond necklace with the letters “JDB” for “Justin Drew Bieber.” As Taylor Swift once said, “I want to wear his initial on a chain ’round my neck.” Hailey gave her followers a glimpse of how she spent this Valentine’s Day, posting a photo of some pink clouds, their adorable pup Piggy Lou, and a photo of herself holding a bouquet of roses with her diamond wedding ring on full display, once again showing off the “JDB” collar in all its glory, this time wearing his classic off-duty model outfit of a cropped white t-shirt, lightly faded jeans and the basic leather jacket. She also posted a photo to her story sharing a kiss on the lips with a Justin smiley and writing, “.” Dupes of Hailey’s Valentine’s Day Slay Shop SHEIN Polka Dot Print Belted Wrap Dress asos Collective the Label exclusive rhinestone heart shaped structured mini dress in red FINEJO Polka Dot V-Neck Cocktail Dress Now 38% off Nasty Gal Taffeta Bow Mini Cocktail Dress Now 70% off SHEIN Polka Dot Side Ruffle Wrap Dress Editorial Assistant Bri is Seventeen’s editorial assistant covering pop culture, celebrity news, fashion and beauty. You can probably find her sipping on iced oat milk chai while shopping for the best new makeup products or saving her entire wardrobe.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.seventeen.com/fashion/celeb-fashion/a42459877/hailey-bieber-red-polka-dot-mini-dress/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos