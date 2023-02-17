Kate Hudson shows off her toned belly in All Black at New York Fashion Week | Arena





See the ‘Glass Onion’ actress wearing a sultry two-piece set at the Michael Kors fashion show. Kate Hudson just refuses to let go when it comes to her killer fashion moments. THE Glass Onionthe actress caught the eye again this week, arriving at the Michael Kors show at New York Fashion Week in a lovely two-piece ensemble that showed her off perfectly toned belly. Dressed in all black for the Feb. 15 event, Hudson rocked her physique in this sultry monochromatic ensemble, featuring a halter bandeau top and maxi skirt. The look was even bolder with a thigh-high slit that allowed her leg to peek out from underneath, revealing the pointy black heels she wore as shoes. She further accessorized with a pair of swirling gold hoop earrings and her hair pulled back into a messy bun. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images The 43-year-old movie star shared the stunning look with her Instagram followers, posting a slow motion video of his arrival on Wednesday. “So beautiful!!!!” Kate Holmes commented under the post, while Jenna Dewanrang, “.” Hudson has really loved the trendy bra tops lately, because she recently participated in the Stella McCartney X Adidas night out wearing a dazzling rhinestone fringe bra under a baby blue blazer. “If your wardrobe doesn’t have at least one rhinestone fringe bra, you’re not living your best fashion. life!!!” THE How to lose a guy in 10 daysstarwrote via Instagram at the time. “No closet is complete without one. No party is as fun as it should be if it’s not present. That’s what I found out last night. Tested, tried and true. “ Following: Check Out Kate Hudson Wow in Halter Fringe Dress on Critics’ Choice Red Carpet

