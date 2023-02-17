Megan Thee Stallion’s Tight Slit High Dress at Birthday Party: Photos – Hollywood Life









Image Credit: Hollywood JR / BACKGRID Megan you stallion rang in her 28th birthday in style when she wore a sleeveless patterned bodycon dress to her birthday party on February 15. The rapper celebrated her big day the very night of her birthday at the Crustaceans restaurant and her high slit dress was truly stunning. More Megan you stallion For the occasion, Megan wore the high neck sleeveless dress which hugged her curvy figure perfectly. The dress had a hip-high slit at the side of the skirt revealing her toned legs and she accessorized with a bronze swirl choker necklace, massive swirl earrings, a Chanel rose gold quilted handbag shiny and a pair of very high metallic bronze. peep-toe platform heels. As for her glam, Megan had her long black hair let loose and straight and it was so long it ended below her buttocks. A super sultry metallic gold smokey eye with thick lashes and heavy cat eye liner with a glossy nude lip tied her whole look together. Not only did Megan look stunning in her outfit, but her friends surprised her with the party and when she walked into the restaurant she was completely taken by surprise and looked absolutely shocked as her friends were shouting and cheering her on. Hot Items Currently trendy now



Megan always wears some kind of sexy outfit and apart from this dress she recently posted pictures on his Instagram looking gorgeous. In one photo, Megan wore a figure-hugging, completely sheer green turtleneck dress that had long sleeves and showed off a plunging black corset thong bodysuit underneath. Her legs were completely bare in the dress and she accessorized with gold bracelets and matching gold hoops. Another sexy outfit from the slideshow featured Megan in a skintight forest green latex dress with conical underwired breasts, a beaded belt around her waist, a face mask, matching top hat, and small matching bolero. Related link Related: Megan Thee Stallion & Tory Lanez: What You Need to Know About Their Relationship and Filming Click to subscribe to receive our free daily HollywoodLife newsletter to get the hottest celebrity news.

