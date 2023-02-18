New York Fashion Week FW23 Street Style Looks





You can rarely talk about New York without describing the hustle and bustle of the metropolis. It’s no different during New York Fashion Week when the city welcomes thousands of fashion’s biggest names to unveil and get a first look at upcoming Fall/Winter 2023 trends. Fashion week attendees come in their best-dressed ensembles, showing off their take on current trends. During an unusually warm winter at New York Fashion Week, onlookers were greeted by above normal temperatures. Setting the tone for the rest of the week, New Yorkers dressed to impress in their best weather-appropriate pieces. Layering was a consistent style technique used by everyone, seeing long overcoats paired with tunics and sweaters over collared shirts. When it comes to outerwear choices for intermediate temperatures, the leather jacket was a popular choice among both men and women. From cropped motocross styles to button-up blazers and chore jacket-inspired styles, were all the different forms of leather jackets seen on the streets of New York. Puffer jackets were less plentiful compared to other seasons, although those who associated their outfits with them used them as a continuous part of their ensembles. Trench coats and windbreakers were a smart choice for those looking for a more functional look. Varsity jackets stay on the uptrend, bringing a vibrant, vintage aesthetic feel to the week, Browse some of the best street style looks from New York Fashion Week above.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hypebeast.com/2023/2/new-york-fashion-week-fall-winter-2023-street-style-looks The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

