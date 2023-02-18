New York Fashion Week raises awareness of men’s mental health at Midtown show

A New York fashion show is determined to bring men’s mental health awareness back into fashion by normalizing men to wear their hearts on their sleeve and ending the stigma of machismo.

According to Suicide Awareness Voices of Education (SAVE), approximately one man dies by suicide every 13.7 minutes in the United States. In light of this, the INHERENT menswear collection launched its Fall/Winter 2023 show on February 14 at Manhattan Manor located at 201 West 52.n/a Street with the message that it’s okay for men to be vulnerable.

Drop the stigma of being a man and do something really brave, talk about your feelings. It’s a lifestyle, said DJ John Quick, reading INHERENT founder Taylor Drapers’ statement aloud ahead of the presentation. It’s a mission to awaken the inherent confidence a man feels when he’s at his best, so he’s equipped to face everyday life and speak confidently about how he feels. It is INHERENT.

The show featured layered outfits, such as fitted three-piece suits, tweed pants, wool sweaters, and even a spectacular cape in fall/winter colors. Each style exuded the grace and confidence that the brand emphasizes in its mental wellness message.

I was inspired to create INHERENT after overcoming the darkest period of my life. I’ve realized throughout my mental health journey that taking care of myself and my appearance gives me the confidence to fight, Draper said in a press release. I’m thrilled to be able to share this message at NYFW and further bridge the gap between men, the resources they need, and the life they deserve, while showcasing our latest AUTHENTIC by INHERENT capsule and the Steve McQueen by INHERENT collection. for which I drew my motivation and inspiration from the style icon that is Steve McQueen, but also from Theadora Van Runkle, who was a costume and wardrobe designer on the feature films Bullitt and The Thomas Crown Affair that remain must-see films for any Steve McQueen fan with an appreciation for mans style!