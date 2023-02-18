Fashion must step up as the UK is in paralysis, says Jonathan Anderson | Fashion

British fashion must step in and say something at a time when the country is paralyzed, said London Fashion Week’s lead designer Jonathan Anderson.

His JW Anderson parade on Sunday will bring the punk-inspired stage attire of dancer and choreographer Michael Clark, dubbed David Bowie of dance, to life in a parade celebrating the protesting heritage of British culture.

Rebellion is in the air as London Fashion Week begins. The entire week of shows is dedicated to the memory of Dame Vivienne Westwood, who passed away in December. The Design Museum has just announced the opening in September of a major exhibition called Rebel 30 Years of London Fashion, sponsored by Alexander McQueen.

I also work in France, where rebellion means strike, said Anderson, who catapulted bourgeois Spanish leather goods house Loewe into a hot ticket from Paris fashion week, where clothes are decorated with eggshells in acrylic or deflated balloons, and the front row presented Zadie Smith and Timothée Chalamet. But in Britain, the rebellion also has this crazy, creative, vibrant artistic identity of Clark and McQueen, Leigh Bowery, Tracey Emin. Westwood was amazing, she changed British culture, and it feels like only now are we appreciating the full extent of what she did.

London fashion week is emptied of big names, Victoria Beckham having joined the labels Alexander McQueen and Stella McCartney on the Parisian program. Anderson, who created the pregnancy-announcement jumpsuit for Rihannas’ Super Bowl halftime show that made headlines around the world, a derogatory tweet from Donald Trump was the icing on the global publicity cake which has considerable weight in the industry. Loewe sales totaled 402 million in 2021, a 38% jump from the previous year, but London Fashion Week’s lower profile doesn’t provide the advertising platform needed for growth on this scale. Keeping her eponymous brand in London required soul-searching, says Anderson.

Rihanna performing during the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show wearing Jonathan Anderson’s jumpsuit. Photograph: Timothy A Clary/AFP/Getty Images

It is undeniable that Paris and Milan have become dominant. But I couldn’t have built my brand without the talent and the people of this country. I’m Northern Irish, I work in Britain and I’m proud to be here, so I feel like I have to say it loud and clear and do what I can to help keep the talent here at a difficult time.

A leotard inspired by a Tesco bag that Clark once performed in, and a jumpsuit made from a backwards smiling t-shirt, will be part of the JW Andersons show on Sunday morning, to be held at the Roundhouse Camden Town venue where Clark staged some of his most iconic shows. Clark was part of the reason I got into fashion, Anderson said. It symbolized London as a melting pot of self-expression, which was not just about dancing but also about gender, clubbing, rebellion against the establishment. Her energy was alien to the mainstream culture of the time, and she represented the possibility of a different future.

A carry bag that Clark once played in.

A onesie fashioned from an inside out T-shirt.

It is this spirit that British fashion needs to rediscover, said Anderson. British fashion can no longer be tweed skirts, or whatever. Britain is in a very different place now and we cannot hide behind history and heritage. I believe in a creative future for this country, but it will take a lot of hard work. And that future will not be run by this government, it will be run by the people. Fashion and the arts have an important role to play because you need lateral thinking at a time like this. It’s easy to hate fashion because it’s associated with commerce, but it has real psychological power. Fashion can be liberating.

Shock value has replaced chic as fashion’s currency, with Schiaparellis’ faux-taxidermy lion-head cocktail dresses dominating the cover of the latest haute couture fashion week. Anderson was one of the driving forces behind the change in fashion towards the surreal. A JW Anderson 795 resin clutch in the shape of a pigeon went viral last year after it was spotted being rocked by actress Sarah Jessica Parker, but he insists he tries not to obnoxiously gross things. We’ve been glorifying some really weird things in fashion in recent years and reaching the pinnacle of the idea of ​​the grotesque. Fashion has become a recreational scandal.

Anderson is now taking a side step into filmmaking, with two projects in the works. Photography: handout

After Kanye West shocked Paris Fashion Week with a White Lives Matter sweatshirt last year, Balenciaga’s first show after the brand was forced to apologize for a series of offensive publicity images will be a highlight. flash of the season, with some editors and buyers expected to decline their invitations. Anderson criticizes cancel culture, pointing out that Alexander McQueen, who rose to fame with the violent imagery in his Highland Rape collection in 1995, likely would have been canceled and that can’t be a good thing. Now the power of clickbait means some people have fallen on the blade of outrage, because they courted that outrage. It’s a terrible game to play.

Anderson is not above a controversial accessory. The high-heeled leather mules with cat paw-shaped toes that will be worn on her catwalk on Sunday are likely to prove the catnip pun intended for the fashion audience currently in the grip of the imagery of the animal kingdom, from Schiaparellis big cats to Andersons pigeons. Many will appreciate the reference to designer Martin Margielas’ iconic split-toe Tabi shoes, which first appeared on the catwalks in the late 1980s when Clark rose to prominence as a dancer and choreographer.

After London Fashion Week, Anderson’s accent will leave the capital. The JW Anderson brand funded the purchase of a Jake Grewal charcoal titled The Sentimentality of Nature, which will be donated to Hepworth Wakefield Gallery in Yorkshire. The donation will be the first of four each year to institutions outside London. There’s no prioritization of the arts in this country right now, said Anderson, who sits on the board of the Victoria and Albert Museum. In London later this year he will hold an exhibition on British modernism and the idea of ​​the city at the Offer Waterman gallery, examining how Freud and Bacon and other artists were influenced by this city, its parks, pubs . The exhibition will include a painting by Frank Auerbach of Dalston Junction in east London, near where Anderson lives.

Jake Grewals The sentimentality of nature. Photography: Jake Grewal

The rising status of the role of costume designers, with film and TV setting the style agenda from Gen Z’s wardrobes in White Lotus to the casual Ascot scarves of Glass Onion is reflected in Anderson’s side passage in the cinema, and he will collaborate with director Luca Guadagnino on two upcoming projects. The Challengers, which is set in the world of tennis, will be released in September, while Queer, based on the novel by William S Burroughs, will begin filming this spring. It’s one of my favorite books of all time. And the film has everything from Mexico, lots of drugs, and Daniel Craig, Anderson enthuses about his new project.